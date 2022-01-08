ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Video Advertising Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants TWOFRESH, STADA, Favored

 2 days ago

The latest research on "Global Digital Video Advertising Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the...

Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Market to See Thriving Worldwide || Accenture, Wabion, Capgemini

The research reports on "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Market" report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.
Gelatin Market Trends and Forecast to 2023

According to the new market research report "Gelatin Market by Source (Porcine, Bovine Skin, Bovine Bone, Fish & Poultry), Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare), Type (Type A, Type B), Function (Stabilizing, Thickening, Gelling), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023",published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Gelatin Market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2018 to USD 3.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The wider application scope, multiple functionalities, and clean-label claim are eventually driving the global gelatin market growth. With the rising health consciousness among consumers and demand for "free-from" food products, the market of gelatin is expected to rise. There has also been an increasing demand for gelatin from the nutraceutical and sports nutrition segment due to its high protein content.
Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market to the Next Level | Huawei, AT & T Inc., Nokia Corporation, Deutsche Telecom AG

Global Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Global Cassava Starch Market to Reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2026, Propelled by Expansion of the Food and Beverage Sectors

According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Cassava Starch Market, Consumption & Global Forecast by Type, Region, Applications, Company Analysis" the Global Cassava Starch Market size reached US$ 7.7 Billion in 2020. Traditionally starch around the globe is made from arrowroot or sago palm. However, cassava is a cheaper raw material and has tended to replace these starches. The cassava plant is found in equatorial regions between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. The starch procured from the roots of the cassava plant is termed cassava starch. Moreover, cassava starch, or tapioca, is procured through the washing and pulping of roots of cassava plants.
Coating Equipment Market by Type, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

According to the new market research report "Coating Equipment Market by Type (Powder coating equipment, Liquid coating equipment, Specialty coating equipment), End-use Industry(Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Industrial, Building & Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, size is estimated to be USD 18.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 24.7 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The emerging demand for electric vehicle have increased the demand across the globe that support the market growth. Moreover, the significant growth of the construction and automobile industry in developing countries are driving the coating equipment market.
Content Analytics Software Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits by 2021 - 2026 | Bitly, SEMrush, TinyURL

The Content Analytics Software research report combines vital data incorporating the competitive landscape, global, regional, and country-specific market size, market growth analysis, market share, recent developments, and market growth in segmentation. Furthermore, the Content Analytics Software research report offers information and thoughtful facts like share, revenue, historical data, and global market share. It also highlights vital aspects like opportunities, driving, product scope, market overview, and driving force.
Mobile Imaging Services Market Report 2022: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2027

Mobile imaging services stand for advanced solutions that use medical imaging technologies to offer on-site diagnostic services. They are cost-effective, accurate, convenient, faster, etc., than conventional third-party facilities. Some commonly provided mobile imaging services include X-Ray, ultrasound, electrocardiogram, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, mammography, nuclear imaging, etc. These services allow radiologists, healthcare professionals, and certified technologists to conduct various diagnostic screenings with the equipment directly at medical facilities. Consequently, mobile imaging services are widely utilized in hospitals, clinics, homecare healthcare, etc.
Taxi Limousine Software Market is Booming with Unstoppable Rate | Unicotaxi, Zoom, 13CABS

The Taxi Limousine Software research report combines vital data incorporating the competitive landscape, global, regional, and country-specific market size, market growth analysis, market share, recent developments, and market growth in segmentation. Furthermore, the Taxi Limousine Software research report offers information and thoughtful facts like share, revenue, historical data, and global market share. It also highlights vital aspects like opportunities, driving, product scope, market overview, and driving force.
Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market to Register CAGR 10.4% Growth in Revenue During the Forecast 2022-2030 | UAV Turbines, Inc., Turbotech SAS, PBS Group

Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market By Platform (VTOL, Air Taxi, Cargo Aerial Vehicle, Business Jet, Ultra-Light Aircraft, Military Trainer Aircraft, Military UAV); By Horsepower (5-50 HP, 50-100 HP, 100-200 HP); By Engine Type (Turbojet Micro Turbine Engines, Turboshaft Micro Turbine Engines); By Fuel Type (Kerosene, Diesel, Jet-A, Biofuel, Synthetic Fuel); By Application (Civil Aviation, Urban Air Mobility (Uam), Unmanned Aircraft, Military Aviation); By End-Use (OEM, Aftermarket) - Size, Share, Outlook, Opportunity, And Regional Forecast 2022 - 2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Chocolate Chip Cookies Market to Register CAGR 6.1% Growth in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2022-2030 | rader Joe's, Back to Nature, Lenny and Larry's, Grandma's

Global Chocolate Chip Cookies Market By Type (Basic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Browned Butter Bourbon Chocolate Chip Cookies, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip Cookies, Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies, Crispy Bits Chocolate Chip Cookies, Others); By Distribution Channel (Offline sales, Online sales, Others) - Size, Share, Outlook, Opportunity, And Regional Forecast 2022 - 2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Chocolate Chip Cookies market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Chocolate Chip Cookies market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Crowdfunding Market Research Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Crowdfunding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global crowdfunding market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026. We are regularly tracking...
Steel Rebar Market Share 2021, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Steel Rebar Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global steel rebar market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. We are regularly tracking the...
Private Tutoring Market Trends 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Outlook 2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Private Tutoring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global private tutoring market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. We are regularly tracking the...
eVTOL Aircraft Market Size Forecasted to Reach Valuation of USD 4,410.1 million 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.10% | Airbus, Airspace Experience Technologies, Aurora Flight Sciences

Global eVTOL Aircraft Market By Lift Technology (Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise); By Mode of operations (Piloted, Optionally Piloted); By Range (0 to 200 Kilometers, 200 to 500 Kilometers); By Application (Commercial, Military, Cargo); By MTOW (<250 Kilograms, 250-500 Kilograms, 500-1,500 Kilograms,>1,500 Kilograms); By Type of Propulsion (Electric/Battery, Electric/Hybrid, Electric/Hydrogen) - Size, Share, Outlook, Opportunity, And Regional Forecast 2022 - 2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider eVTOL Aircraft market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, eVTOL Aircraft market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Medical Coding Service Market May See a Big Move | Aviacode, Oracle, Genpact

Latest released the research study on Global Medical Coding Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Medical Coding Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Medical Coding Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are STARTEK Health (United States),Oracle (United States),3M (United States),Aviacode (United States),Maxim Health Information Services (United States),nThrive (United States),Medical Record Associates (United States),Dolbey (United States),Cerner (United States),Genpact (United States).
Europe Aluminum Powder Market 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Europe Aluminum Powder Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the Europe aluminium powder market is expected to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Europe Aluminum Powder market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Request...
Vlog Editting Software Market May See a Big Move | Movavi Software, Vibbio, Apple, VideoProc

Latest survey on Global Vlog Editting Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Vlog Editting Software to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Vlog Editting Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Wondershare, Adobe, Movavi Software, Vibbio, Apple, VideoProc, Avidemux, Final Cut Pro, Looxcie.
Social Advertising and Social Media Marketing Market Outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening

The latest research on "Global Social Advertising and Social Media Marketing Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
