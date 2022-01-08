ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telecommunication Services Market Outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening

 2 days ago

The latest research on "Global Telecommunication Services Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the...

Cloud Managed Services Market projected to reach $139.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 10.1%

According to a new market research report "Cloud Managed Services Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Service Type (Managed Business, Managed Network, Managed Security, Managed Infrastructure, and Managed Mobility), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, The cloud managed services market size is expected to grow from USD 86.1 billion in 2021 to USD 139.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period. Cloud managed services, such as mobility services, security services, and data services, are provided to the organizations by MSPs for handling their various business activities. Hence, cloud managed services would ensure organizations are not much involved with the operational failure, maintenance, and breakdown of IT infrastructure. The introduction of cloud technologies has brought down the infrastructure costs of companies in recent years. These services today guarantee organizations hassle-free management of businesses, network, security, data center, and mobility services.
Gelatin Market Trends and Forecast to 2023

According to the new market research report "Gelatin Market by Source (Porcine, Bovine Skin, Bovine Bone, Fish & Poultry), Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare), Type (Type A, Type B), Function (Stabilizing, Thickening, Gelling), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023",published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Gelatin Market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2018 to USD 3.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The wider application scope, multiple functionalities, and clean-label claim are eventually driving the global gelatin market growth. With the rising health consciousness among consumers and demand for "free-from" food products, the market of gelatin is expected to rise. There has also been an increasing demand for gelatin from the nutraceutical and sports nutrition segment due to its high protein content.
Coating Equipment Market by Type, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

According to the new market research report "Coating Equipment Market by Type (Powder coating equipment, Liquid coating equipment, Specialty coating equipment), End-use Industry(Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Industrial, Building & Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, size is estimated to be USD 18.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 24.7 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The emerging demand for electric vehicle have increased the demand across the globe that support the market growth. Moreover, the significant growth of the construction and automobile industry in developing countries are driving the coating equipment market.
Cloud Services For Small Business Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

The Cloud Services For Small Business research report combines vital data incorporating the competitive landscape, global, regional, and country-specific market size, market growth analysis, market share, recent developments, and market growth in segmentation. Furthermore, the Cloud Services For Small Business research report offers information and thoughtful facts like share, revenue, historical data, and global market share. It also highlights vital aspects like opportunities, driving, product scope, market overview, and driving force.
Global Drones for Oil and Gas Market Share | Trends | Size Growth | opportunity | Forecast 2028

Global Drones for Oil and Gas Market By Type (Single Rotor, Multi-Rotor, Fixed Wing and Hybrid & Nano), By Application (Inspection, Surveying & Mapping and Security & Emergency Response), By Geography, North America (U.S., Canada) South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Trends and Forecast till 2028.
Content Analytics Software Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits by 2021 - 2026 | Bitly, SEMrush, TinyURL

The Content Analytics Software research report combines vital data incorporating the competitive landscape, global, regional, and country-specific market size, market growth analysis, market share, recent developments, and market growth in segmentation. Furthermore, the Content Analytics Software research report offers information and thoughtful facts like share, revenue, historical data, and global market share. It also highlights vital aspects like opportunities, driving, product scope, market overview, and driving force.
Global Cassava Starch Market to Reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2026, Propelled by Expansion of the Food and Beverage Sectors

According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Cassava Starch Market, Consumption & Global Forecast by Type, Region, Applications, Company Analysis" the Global Cassava Starch Market size reached US$ 7.7 Billion in 2020. Traditionally starch around the globe is made from arrowroot or sago palm. However, cassava is a cheaper raw material and has tended to replace these starches. The cassava plant is found in equatorial regions between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. The starch procured from the roots of the cassava plant is termed cassava starch. Moreover, cassava starch, or tapioca, is procured through the washing and pulping of roots of cassava plants.
On-Demand Services Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | Netflix, Instacart, MyClean, TaskRabbit, Alfred Club

Global On-Demand Services Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global On-Demand Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Instacart, MyClean Inc., Netflix, Amazon.com Inc., AskforTask Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG, Cleanly Inc., Shipt, Serviz.com Inc., Alfred Club Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc. & ServiceWhale Inc..
Private Tutoring Market Trends 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Outlook 2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Private Tutoring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global private tutoring market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. We are regularly tracking the...
Energy Drink Market to Register CAGR 9.6% Growth in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 | Monster Beverage Corporation, Red Bull, The Coca-Cola Company

Global Energy Drink Market By Type (Alcoholic, Non- Alcoholic); By Product (Organic, Non-Organic, Natural); By End-Users (Teenagers, Adult, Geriatric) - Size, Share, Outlook, Opportunity, And Regional Forecast 2022 - 2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Energy Drink market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Energy Drink market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Steel Rebar Market Share 2021, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Steel Rebar Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global steel rebar market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. We are regularly tracking the...
Europe Aluminum Powder Market 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Europe Aluminum Powder Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the Europe aluminium powder market is expected to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Europe Aluminum Powder market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Request...
eVTOL Aircraft Market Size Forecasted to Reach Valuation of USD 4,410.1 million 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.10% | Airbus, Airspace Experience Technologies, Aurora Flight Sciences

Global eVTOL Aircraft Market By Lift Technology (Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise); By Mode of operations (Piloted, Optionally Piloted); By Range (0 to 200 Kilometers, 200 to 500 Kilometers); By Application (Commercial, Military, Cargo); By MTOW (<250 Kilograms, 250-500 Kilograms, 500-1,500 Kilograms,>1,500 Kilograms); By Type of Propulsion (Electric/Battery, Electric/Hybrid, Electric/Hydrogen) - Size, Share, Outlook, Opportunity, And Regional Forecast 2022 - 2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider eVTOL Aircraft market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, eVTOL Aircraft market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Electrosurgery Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2021-2027 | B. Braun Melsungen, Covidienplc, BOWA-electronic, Bovie Medical

The Global Electrosurgery Market outlook survey highlights the dynamics at play in each of the subsegments of Electrosurgery Industry to better elaborate current state, emerging trends and potential areas of focus. Discerning stakeholders in the Electrosurgery market will be able to use this study to evaluate opportunities and challenges in the context of an increasingly complex healthcare and life sciences marketplace. To understand big picture lot of industry players were analysed and some of them are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Covidienplc (Medtronic), BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation, ErbeElektromedizin GmbH & Ethicon, Inc..
Luxury Real Estate Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Dalian Wanda, Coldwell Banker, Grainger

The latest research on "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Luxury Real Estate Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Digital Video Advertising Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants TWOFRESH, STADA, Favored

The latest research on "Global Digital Video Advertising Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Real Estate Market Outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening

The latest research on "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Real Estate Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Small Hydropower Market Swot Analysis by Key Players Voith Hydro, Alstom, Norsk Hydro

The latest research on "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Small Hydropower Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Tax Filing Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Wolters Kluwer, FedTax, Drake Software

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Tax Filing Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Vertex, SOVOS, H&R Block, EGov Systems, Intuit Inc., Xero, Thomson Reuters, Exactor, Wolters Kluwer, FedTax, Drake Software, BLUCORA, LumaTax, LegalRaasta.com, Service Objects, TaxAct, TaxCut, TurboTax, CompleteTax, Avalara, Rethink Solutions & ClearTAX etc.
