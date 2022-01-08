ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citigroup workers who are unvaccinated by Jan. 14 to be fired

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) – Citigroup Inc. workers who refuse to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate by Jan. 14 will be fired, Bloomberg reports .

They will be put on unpaid leave and released from employment at the end of January.

Employees will be required to sign an agreement stating that they will not pursue legal action against Citigroup to receive year-end bonus payments. Some workers will still receive certain payments.

“You are welcome to apply for other roles at Citi in the future as long as you are compliant with Citi’s vaccination policy,” the message to employees read.

Walmart cuts paid leave for COVID in half after new CDC guidelines

Over 90 percent of Citigroup employees have complied with the vaccine mandate thus far, according to a spokeswoman for the company. She claimed that the figure is climbing rapidly.

The mandate allows staffers to apply for religious or medical exemptions.

Citigroup has faced public backlash from some employees as a result of its vaccine mandate.

The company first announced a vaccine mandate for all employees in late October.

The company previously offered a $200 bonus to employees who submit proof of vaccination by early December. Citigroup has also held sessions with doctors and other experts in an attempt to ease concerns about the vaccine.

Citigroup is based in New York but employs workers across the country.

#Citigroup Inc#Bloomberg#Covid#Cdc
