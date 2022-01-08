ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Stephen Hawking: Google doodle celebrates 80th birthday of English cosmologist, author, and theoretical physicist

By Priyanka Patil
featureweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s video Doodle honours English cosmologist, author, and theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, one of history’s most significant scientific minds. His theories on the origins and mechanics of the universe revolutionised modern physics, and his best-selling books made the field widely accessible to millions of readers around the world. From colliding black...

www.featureweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Google pays tribute to late scientist Stephen Hawking on his 80th birthday

Google on Saturday is paying tribute to renowned scientist Stephen Hawking, who overcame a debilitating disease to continue probing the mysteries of the universe, for what would be his 80th birthday on Earth. Hawking, who died in 2018 at the age of 76, was also a cosmologist, astronomer, mathematician and...
TECHNOLOGY
dailygalaxy.com

Stephen Hawking’s 80th Birthday -Google’s Memorial Video (Weekend Feature)

It’s been said that Newton gave us answers; Stephen Hawking gave us questions. In his famous lecture on “Life in the Universe”, our era’s greatest theoretical physicist, who was laid to rest in 2018 in Scientists’ Corner at Westminster Abbey, between Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin, asked one of his most profound questions: “What are the chances that we will encounter some alien form of life, as we explore the galaxy?”
GOOGLE
Shropshire Star

Google creates special Doodle to honour Professor Stephen Hawking

A two-minute animation will be displayed on the search engine’s home page on what would have been the physicist’s 80th birthday. Professor Stephen Hawking is to be celebrated with a Google Doodle on Saturday, to mark what would have been his 80th birthday. A two-minute animation will appear...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Wagner
Person
Einstein
Person
Isaac Newton
Person
Stephen Hawking
Person
Jane Wilde
World Economic Forum

Here are 5 extraordinary images of the universe

Pictures of space have improved with developments in telescope technology. The James Webb Space Telescope launched at the end of 2021 and is the largest infrared observatory ever launched. To mark its launch, a professor of astrophysics picks her favourite images of deep space. The recent launch of the James...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Einstein Proven Right Yet Again: Theory of General Relativity Passes a Range of Precise Tests

The theory of general relativity passes a range of precise tests set by pair of extreme stars. More than 100 years after Albert Einstein presented his theory of gravity, scientists around the world continue their efforts to find flaws in general relativity. The observation of any deviation from General Relativity would constitute a major discovery that would open a window on new physics beyond our current theoretical understanding of the Universe.
ASTRONOMY
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawking Radiation#Theoretical Physics#Doodle#Caius College
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Outsider.com

NASA Discovers ‘Another Surprise’ on Mars in New Images

We’ve been getting a lot of exciting news about Mars lately. As multiple countries continue to explore the Red Planet, we can only hope to see and hear about more spectacular findings. The U.S. is just one country that is searching for answers on one of our solar system’s smallest planets. NASA currently has a few rovers exploring Mars. Two of them are aptly named Diligence and Curiosity. Plus, there’s a lander named Insight.
ASTRONOMY
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
sciencealert.com

Astronomers Discover One of The Biggest Structures Ever Seen in The Milky Way

Roughly 13.8 billion years ago, our Universe was born in a massive explosion that gave rise to the first subatomic particles and the laws of physics as we know them. About 370,000 years later, hydrogen had formed, the building block of stars, which fuse hydrogen and helium in their interiors to create all the heavier elements. While hydrogen remains the most pervasive element in the Universe, it can be difficult to detect individual clouds of hydrogen gas in the interstellar medium (ISM).
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Eruption of Nearby Star May Have Disastrous Effects for Life on Earth

Scientists have gained a greater understanding of how the Sun's activity affects Earth in the last few years, and this understanding will further improve owing to the victorious deployment NASA's Parker Solar Probe. Our planet and life on Earth have already been affected in small to moderate ways by the...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy