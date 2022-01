The first Fast Break Friday Night of 2022 is in the ledger. It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week. Jonesboro (Quion Williams dunk) Our first boys nominee is Jonesboro. Quion Williams on the break, he’ll get by some Pioneers and slam it home. The Hurricane won by 67 points Friday in the 5A East opener. JHS is 10-3 this season.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO