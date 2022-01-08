She walks around the house in her birthday suit! Weird and wonderful celebrity parenting tricks

The ‘Praying’ pop star has claimed to have had a rather interesting interaction with a ghost. In September 2012, she told Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS FM show that she had an intimate with a spirit. She said: “I had a couple experiences with the supernatural. I don’t know his name! He was a ghost! I’m very open to it!” But it didn’t stop there for Kesha’s spooky experiences. The star told Rolling Stone magazine about the time she underwent an exorcism, stating: “I went to my healer… and she told me that because of my job, I exude energy.” Kesha is now taking her encounters to the small screen as she is developing a series tentatively titled ‘Conjuring Kesha’ which will follow her and her friends hitting up haunted locations across the globe.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO