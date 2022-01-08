ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She walks around the house in her birthday suit! Weird and wonderful celebrity parenting tricks

By Bang Showbiz
Parsons Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChance the Rapper is a proud father to daughters Kensli and Marli, whom she shares with...

www.parsonssun.com

SheKnows

These Celebrity Parents Love to Lavish Their Children With Expensive Gifts

Is it any surprise that many celebrity parents love to lavish their children with the best gifts and experiences that money has to offer?. We’re talking about Cardi B and Offset, who gave their daughter Kulture a Birkin handbag — estimated to cost $8,000 — on her second birthday, Beyoncé and Jay-Z who reportedly blessed their daughter Blue Ivy with baby gear that is worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and Tyrese Gibson who bought his daughter Kayla an entire island when she was eight years old — yes, you read that correctly.
HollywoodLife

‘Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKellar Shares Makeup-Free Selfie As She Celebrates 47th Birthday

Danica McKellar is celebrating her new flick, ‘The Winter Palace,’ with a beautiful makeup-free selfie shared to her Instagram. Danica McKellar is makeup and fancy free! The actress, aka everyone’s favorite Wonder Years girl-next-door Winne Cooper, posted a gorgeous makeup-free selfie on Monday, ringing in the new year — and her birthday — fresh faced. “Oh hey there, 47,” she captioned the post, celebrating her birthday. “If there’s any secret I’ve found to youth, it’s in the attitude… and a healthy, clean lifestyle, of course,” she continued, adding how “our minds and bodies are inextricably connected,” emphasizing the importance of taking care of yourself and body for an ideal beauty regimen.
Kirsten Corley
SheKnows

Tori Spelling Has Taken the Same Photo of Her 5 Kids for 13 Years & It's So Sweet and Inspiring

Making family memories is perhaps one of the best parts of being a parent, and that’s something Tori Spelling knows very well. The BH90210 star took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share the annual tradition she celebrates with her five kids and it’s truly the best way to see how fast they’ve all grown up. Spelling shared a photo of her crew all bundled up in winter gear in the snow in Lake Arrowhead Village, California, revealing that she’s taken the same shot each year for the past 13 years. “My 5 little cuties snowbound…” she captioned the adorable...
Ok Magazine

Inside Archie & Lilibet's Low-Key Life: Running Around Their Montecito Mansion, Celeb Playdates & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
FanSided

Walking Dead fandom celebrates Norman Reedus’ birthday

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus can’t help but feel the love with the outpour of birthday wishes he receives from family, friends and co-workers. Twitter was abuzz with birthday wishes from fans, including fan art and videos specifically created to celebrate his 53rd birthday. If you search his name on Twitter, there is a never-ending string of well wishes.
Parsons Sun

BOO! Celebs share their seriously spooky encounters with ghosts

The ‘Praying’ pop star has claimed to have had a rather interesting interaction with a ghost. In September 2012, she told Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS FM show that she had an intimate with a spirit. She said: “I had a couple experiences with the supernatural. I don’t know his name! He was a ghost! I’m very open to it!” But it didn’t stop there for Kesha’s spooky experiences. The star told Rolling Stone magazine about the time she underwent an exorcism, stating: “I went to my healer… and she told me that because of my job, I exude energy.” Kesha is now taking her encounters to the small screen as she is developing a series tentatively titled ‘Conjuring Kesha’ which will follow her and her friends hitting up haunted locations across the globe.
Sunderland Echo

We take a look at Kate Middleton: Duchess of Cambridge over the years as she celebrates her 40th birthday

The birthday heralds the start of an important decade for the monarchy and the future queen, watching her young family grow up and pursuing her own charitable interests. To mark the event, Kate was pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses which were photographed by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.
Observer

How Kate Middleton Celebrated Her Milestone 40th Birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge turned 40 years old on January 9, and in honor of her milestone birthday, Kensington Palace released three brand-new glamorous portraits of the royal, taken by by Paolo Roversi. Kate Middleton sent a rare personal message from the Cambridges’ official social media accounts; she wrote, “Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits. C.”
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
TODAY.com

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
