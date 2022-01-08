Melown Technologies SE Office / studio AEIOU

Time. HOUSE No.1 is the transformation, refurbishment, and adaptation of the interior, exterior, and in-between spaces of a dark and compartmentalized 1978 house. The new configuration responds to the needs of its users, who were looking for a space to live, work, play sports, and enjoy both as a family and individually. In the proposal, neutral spaces are used to adapt to genealogical changes and their spatial consequences. The house fits a rectangle of 16m x 9m, which is distorted by patios, terraces, and balconies. Each level is divided longitudinally into two bays of 3.5m and 5.5m, with a difference in height of 86cm. The goal is to transform a highly compartmentalized and dark space into an open and light-filled space, where the staircase, which was a spatial and lighting obstacle, becomes an essential heterogeneous space.

