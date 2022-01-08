ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Issue Is: Larry Elder and Alex Thompson

foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on The Issue Is, Larry Elder joins...

www.foxla.com

KTLA

Larry Elder won’t seek rematch against Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022 election

With control of Congress in play, Republican Larry Elder announced Tuesday he is forming a political committee to raise funds for House and Senate contests and will bypass a possible rematch with California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom this year. The nationally syndicated talk radio host emerged last year as the GOP’s star candidate in the […]
POLITICS
californiaglobe.com

Recall Candidate Larry Elder Announces He Will Not Run For Governor in 2022

Radio talk show host and 2021 Gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder announced on Tuesday that he would not be running for Governor again in November. Elder, a radio talk show host for more than three decades, made his first major foray into politics last year when he joined in the raceas a late candidate in the 2021 Governor recall election. His presence in the field immediately turned things around for Republican hopefuls.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fox40jackson.com

Larry Elder won't run again for California governor after recall loss

Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder says he won’t challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom as California‘s Democratic governor runs for a second term in this November’s election. Elder, who easily topped the field of replacement candidates in September’s recall election that Newsom convincingly survived, on Tuesday stated...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OCRegister

Larry Elder won’t run for governor, forms PAC to help GOP candidates instead

Conservative radio talk-show host and recall-election gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder announced in a media statement on Tuesday, Jan. 4, that he will not run against Gov. Gavin Newsom next year. The statement said Elder has formed the “Elder for America” political action committee, which aims to help Republicans take back...
IMMIGRATION
San Francisco Chronicle

Larry Elder will not challenge Gavin Newsom for governor in 2022

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder - the top Republican vote-getter in last year’s failed recall attempt of Gov. Gavin Newsom - said Tuesday that he will not be running for governor again this year. “I ran for governor because I wanted to make a difference,” Elder said in...
ELECTIONS
oc-breeze.com

Larry Elder announces he will not run for CA Governor in 2022, launches ‘Elder for America’ PAC to help Republicans take back the House and Senate

Larry Elder announced he will not run for California Governor against Gavin Newsom in 2022. Instead, Elder has formed the Elder for America PAC, which will focus on helping Republicans take back the House and Senate, in addition to local races that effect public safety and education. The announcement comes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HuffingtonPost

Trump Ally Peter Navarro Says The Jan. 6 Coup Conspiracy Part Out Loud

Former U.S. trade adviser and staunch Donald Trump supporter Peter Navarro revealed his knowledge this week of what appeared to be a significant plot to overthrow a legitimate presidential election. In an appearance on former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Thursday, Navarro praised Bannon as a “hero”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

