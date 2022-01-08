The Issue Is: Larry Elder and Alex Thompson

Radio talk show host and 2021 Gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder announced on Tuesday that he would not be running for Governor again in November. Elder, a radio talk show host for more than three decades, made his first major foray into politics last year when he joined in the raceas a late candidate in the 2021 Governor recall election. His presence in the field immediately turned things around for Republican hopefuls.

