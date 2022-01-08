The Issue Is: Larry Elder and Alex Thompson

With control of Congress in play, Republican Larry Elder announced Tuesday he is forming a political committee to raise funds for House and Senate contests and will bypass a possible rematch with California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom this year. The nationally syndicated talk radio host emerged last year as the GOP’s star candidate in the […]
