ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Solar charging your car is possible, researchers say. Here's how

World Economic Forum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotovoltaic (PV) charging is when sunlight is converted directly into energy, a system that is rapidly increasing in popularity for electric vehicles (EV). A research team has recently examined the extent to which EV owners are able to charge their cars with power from their own PV system. With...

www.weforum.org

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
Dayton Daily News

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
insideevs.com

Is It Really Cheaper To Fuel An EV Versus A Gas Car?

Charging an electric car will likely cost significantly less than filling up an ICE car with gasoline or diesel. But, how much can you save, and why is it cheaper to run on electrons than liquid fuel?. Before looking at the price comparison, it's essential to understand that the lower...
CARS
Napa Valley Register

Letter: Electric cars aren't as green as you think

Electric cars are really fueled by fossil fuels. It's not hard to understand when you think about it. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!. First, the electric supply grid is basically interconnected, at least regionally, and in truth nationally. It is supplied by a mix of electric generation sources including wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and fossil fuel. They all feed into the power grid and are dispatched (sent out for use) in a certain order based on their cost and availability.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Solar Photovoltaics#Solar Energy#Solar Electricity#Vehicles#Ev#Swiss#Eth Zurich
Wired UK

To Go Green, Electric Vehicle Batteries Must Be In The Loop

Against the backdrop of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, a global race is underway to secure the minerals required to produce masses of lithium-ion batteries. But next year, we will see that there is an alternative to new-battery production – a closed-loop battery industry, in which what goes in one end is ultimately returned, recycled and recirculated back into manufacturing. Done correctly, this could end the race for new minerals altogether.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
CARS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Whether It's Actually Cheaper to Switch to an Electric Vehicle Or Not—and How the Costs Break Down

With gas prices up over 58% compared to last year, you might be thinking about switching to an electric car to save money. But considering that electric vehicles tend to be more expensive than gas-fueled cars, and that electricity has its own costs, is it actually cheaper to go electric? The short answer is yes — although it also depends on your driving habits, where you live and the type of vehicle you buy, too. You may even want to consider a hybrid vehicle that has both a gas and electric engine.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Switzerland
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
torquenews.com

How Much Money Can Be Saved on Fuel By Switching To An Electric Vehicle?

A common question for many shopping for an EV is how much can be saved in energy costs by opting for an electric vehicle instead of a vehicle with a traditional powertrain. Here’s your answer. One of the best things about electric vehicles (EVs) compared to old-school gassers, called...
CARS
NBC Philadelphia

Daimler Says Its EV Concept Car Has Over 621 Miles of Range and Solar Tech on Roof

Daimler says its Vision EQXX concept has a range of over 1,000 kilometers on one charge. The electric vehicle uses 117 roof-based solar cells and bio-based materials. Daimler has released details of a concept electric vehicle which uses solar technology and bio-based materials, with the German automotive giant saying it has a range of over 1,000 kilometers (around 621 miles) on one charge.
CARS
mining.com

Japanese researchers find formula for fast-charging lithium-ion batteries

A team of scientists at the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST) developed an approach to anode fabrication that could lead to extremely fast-charging lithium-ion batteries. It is already known that one way to shorten the charging time of LIBs is to increase the diffusion rate of lithium...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Using Four-Year-Old Batteries In New Cars

Tesla is a company rarely removed from controversy, but this doesn't prevent people from buying its cars in droves. Even the Big Apple's boys in blue are set to join in on the craze, following the example of the UK's thin blue line. Not everyone can afford to spend big on a brand new Tesla, however, and many will therefore opt for demo cars to get a cheaper rate. However, it seems that the notorious cost-cutting of Tesla extends beyond the questionable quality that you get in many of its new vehicles. A Twitter user has come across a concerning disclaimer on Tesla's website that pertains to certain demo Model 3 listings, and the implications aren't kind to the EV maker's image.
ECONOMY
Digital Trends

New nail-on solar shingles offer an affordable alternative to Tesla’s solar roof

Installing a solar roof in your home is a great way to reduce both your carbon footprint and your energy costs, but unfortunately, actually getting one on top of your house is usually a rather large undertaking. With traditional solar panels, you have to affix racks and other mounting hardware to your existing roof before you can attach the panels themselves. And if you opt for Tesla’s snazzy, modern Solar Roof tiles, you’ll have to dish out big bucks for a team of specialists to replace your existing roof shingles completely.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorTrend Magazine

Hyundai Home Will Bundle EV Charger, Solar, Home Battery

Hyundai has revealed the first details of its upcoming concierge service, Hyundai Home, which will help EV buyers get a home charger, solar panels, and even home battery system installed and rolled into one convenient payment. Launching in early 2022, Hyundai Home will be a one-stop shop for charging your...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Vinfast unveils 5 EVs at 2022 CES, confirms pricing for first US-bound models

It was only in 2018 that Vinfast arrived on the scene with its first vehicles, a sedan and crossover based on donor BMW platforms. Since then the Vietnamese automaker has turned its focus toward electric vehicles and established a presence in the U.S., with the first two U.S.-bound vehicles, the VF8 (previously VF E35) and VF9 (previously VF E36) crossovers, unveiled last November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla's Direct Sales Model Is The Way Of The Future: Here's Why

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy