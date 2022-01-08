Social Advertising and Social Media Marketing Market Outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening

According to the new market research report "Gelatin Market by Source (Porcine, Bovine Skin, Bovine Bone, Fish & Poultry), Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare), Type (Type A, Type B), Function (Stabilizing, Thickening, Gelling), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023",published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Gelatin Market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2018 to USD 3.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The wider application scope, multiple functionalities, and clean-label claim are eventually driving the global gelatin market growth. With the rising health consciousness among consumers and demand for "free-from" food products, the market of gelatin is expected to rise. There has also been an increasing demand for gelatin from the nutraceutical and sports nutrition segment due to its high protein content.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO