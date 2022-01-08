Issue Twelve Is The Eco-Conscious Workwear Brand You Need On Your Radar

It makes sense that Barbie would wear Balmain. A style icon since the Eisenhower administration, she’s known to take some fashion risks befitting the French house. But the two are now betting that humans will want to dress in Barbie-inspired Balmain dresses, sweats, and bags. Creative Director Olivier Rousteing has created a genderless collection for adults, inspired by Barbie and Ken, that speaks not only to their tastes, but also to Rousteing’s childhood memories and hopes for the future. “It’s not only the dream of a designer, it’s a dream of a kid, you know?”, he says, adding that as a kid he was told not to play with the dolls. “That I can create a collection with Barbie today shows how the world has changed, and how good it feels to be free with yourself without being judged.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO