She walks around the house in her birthday suit! Weird and wonderful celebrity parenting tricks

Danica McKellar is celebrating her new flick, ‘The Winter Palace,’ with a beautiful makeup-free selfie shared to her Instagram. Danica McKellar is makeup and fancy free! The actress, aka everyone’s favorite Wonder Years girl-next-door Winne Cooper, posted a gorgeous makeup-free selfie on Monday, ringing in the new year — and her birthday — fresh faced. “Oh hey there, 47,” she captioned the post, celebrating her birthday. “If there’s any secret I’ve found to youth, it’s in the attitude… and a healthy, clean lifestyle, of course,” she continued, adding how “our minds and bodies are inextricably connected,” emphasizing the importance of taking care of yourself and body for an ideal beauty regimen.
