She walks around the house in her birthday suit! Weird and wonderful celebrity parenting tricks

Makers of a documentary about the life and career of US actress Betty White have said a screening of the film on what would have been her 100th birthday will go ahead as planned.The screen veteran died on New Year’s Eve, aged 99, less than a month before her landmark birthday on January 17.The documentary, Betty White: 100 Years Young, was scheduled to be shown by Fathom Events in cinemas for one night only to mark the occasion.Our hearts are broken at Fathom Events as we mourn the passing of Betty White. Please read the statement shared from the producers...

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO