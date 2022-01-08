ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

She walks around the house in her birthday suit! Weird and wonderful celebrity parenting tricks

By Bang Showbiz
Lebanon Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody said having a child would be easy and these celebs are...

www.lebanondemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKellar Shares Makeup-Free Selfie As She Celebrates 47th Birthday

Danica McKellar is celebrating her new flick, ‘The Winter Palace,’ with a beautiful makeup-free selfie shared to her Instagram. Danica McKellar is makeup and fancy free! The actress, aka everyone’s favorite Wonder Years girl-next-door Winne Cooper, posted a gorgeous makeup-free selfie on Monday, ringing in the new year — and her birthday — fresh faced. “Oh hey there, 47,” she captioned the post, celebrating her birthday. “If there’s any secret I’ve found to youth, it’s in the attitude… and a healthy, clean lifestyle, of course,” she continued, adding how “our minds and bodies are inextricably connected,” emphasizing the importance of taking care of yourself and body for an ideal beauty regimen.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity
SheKnows

These Celebrity Parents Love to Lavish Their Children With Expensive Gifts

Is it any surprise that many celebrity parents love to lavish their children with the best gifts and experiences that money has to offer?. We’re talking about Cardi B and Offset, who gave their daughter Kulture a Birkin handbag — estimated to cost $8,000 — on her second birthday, Beyoncé and Jay-Z who reportedly blessed their daughter Blue Ivy with baby gear that is worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and Tyrese Gibson who bought his daughter Kayla an entire island when she was eight years old — yes, you read that correctly.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Film screening to celebrate Betty White will go ahead on her 100th birthday

Makers of a documentary about the life and career of US actress Betty White have said a screening of the film on what would have been her 100th birthday will go ahead as planned.The screen veteran died on New Year’s Eve, aged 99, less than a month before her landmark birthday on January 17.The documentary, Betty White: 100 Years Young, was scheduled to be shown by Fathom Events in cinemas for one night only to mark the occasion.Our hearts are broken at Fathom Events as we mourn the passing of Betty White. Please read the statement shared from the producers...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
Us Weekly

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ‘Feel Like It’s Their Destiny’ to Have Kids: They’re ‘More Than Ready’

And baby makes three? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are gearing up to expand their family, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Babies are definitely on the brain,” the source says of the “Peaches” singer, 27, and the model, 25. “They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy