Friday Five: Holiday songs

Cover picture for the article“10, nine, eight, seven, six …” I hear, as the broadcast of the famous Times Square New Years eve ball drop plays on my television screen. When the clock hits zero, a wave of cheers erupts, prompting me to celebrate as well, “so long 2021, welcome 2022!” Now, it is the...

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
The Stars Celebrated Christmas 2021 With These Sweet And Stylish Holiday Photos

Decked in everything from matching pajamas to black tie attire, some stars went all out while others kept it simple to commemorate the Christmas holiday. In years past, celebrities would go all out leading up to the holidays. They would do holiday cards in elaborate, matching ensembles and release them well before Christmas. But this year, many stars went a different route. Some released their holiday photos right before the holiday or on it. Others just took photos after opening their gifts, decked in PJs and Santa hats. However your favorites chose to ring in the holiday with their loved ones, we’re still cheesing over how cute all the celebratory images turned out.
Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Snap With Boyfriend as They Jet off for Christmas

Christmas is in full swing for the Queen of Christmas. Mariah Carey takes over the holiday season by surprising fans with more each year. This year, she's given fans a new song, "Fall in Love at Christmas" as well as a McDonald's partnership. But now that we are just days away from the most magical day of the year, Carey is ready to slow down and spend some time with her loved ones. She shared a cute photo of herself with her longtime love, Bryan Tanaka, heading to a winter wonderland. "Aspen bound," she captioned a photo of her and Tanaka boarding a private jet along with a heart and Christmas tree emoji. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer also shared a solo photo of herself.
Mariah Carey declares she’s finally “fixed” last year’s infamous knockoff Christmas ornament

Mariah Carey has finally given a much-needed makeover to the weird-looking Christmas ornament that famously annoyed her last year. The ornament — which was supposed to look like Mariah but most certainly did not — hit Mariah’s radar after a fan showed off the sketchy new decoration on Twitter. The singer hilariously replied, “This is… Not approved” and gently added, “But it’s the thought that counts.”
Close to Home: Songs Towards an Atypical Holiday Playlist, vol. 3

If I imagined at any time prior to the pandemic that music couldn’t possibly serve a more integral or critical function in my daily life, it took COVID to reveal in new ways the existential life raft songs consistently provide me in the effort to weather hard times or despair. This can prove a hard sell, however, when it comes down to brass tacks: On many levels, nothing seems less functional for survival than songs, really. They won’t stop the bleeding, won’t do the work of oxygen or an inhaler, and they won’t mend your broken heart back together...or even help you pick the pieces up off the floor. The work they do, meanwhile, is very individualized, and is hardly quantifiable.
The Five Best Songs From Phoenix Musicians in December

Another year has ended. With some folks already looking forward to the big events of 2022, music fans are instead eyeing the most anticipated album releases. But don't forget that new music keeps coming out each and every week, and various local bands closed out December by releasing several great singles and albums. Some were packed with holiday joy, and others tended for celebrations of all that is loud and crunchy. Either way, here are our picks for the best songs of the month.
Seether Talk 20th Anniversary, Go ‘Behind the Song’ with Five Hits

Playing their first show in 650 days, on tour with 3 Doors Down during the summer of 2021, played some temporary mind tricks on Seether frontman Shaun Morgan. When the band closed out their tour around their seventh album Poison the Parish, they were already working on the next album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, by the end of 2019, just before the pandemic shut things down.
Nick Cannon shares photos of his 7 kids to celebrate Christmas

Nick Cannon is spending the holiday season celebrating with all seven of his children. “The Nick Cannon Show” host shared a series of photos on Instagram on Christmas that showed him snuggling up with his kids. “Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight! Love The Cannons!!” Cannon wrote...
Fans Are Losing It Over Ree Drummond's Holiday Photo

Did anyone doubt that Ree Drummond's family was the type to don matching Christmas pajamas? Not for a second! In a recent Instagram post, the host of Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman" got comfy with her clan on Christmas Day in matching snowman pajamas — and fans are loving the adorable family photo.
Kelly Ripa steals the show in a pair of sensational Christmas pajamas

Kelly Ripa has been known to pull off some truly show-stopping looks over the years, but her Christmas look for 2021 was not what fans saw coming. The latest episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan featured the two hosts walking on to the set in a pair of matching Christmas pajamas that are too cute for words.
Kristin Chenoweth shares sweet Christmas photo with fiancé Josh Bryant

Kristin Chenoweth had a special someone by her side for the holiday. Chenoweth and her fiancé, musician Josh Bryant, spent their first Christmas together as an engaged couple this year. The former “Wicked” star marked the occasion on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 25 with a glam pic of the...
Frank Ocean Treats Fans With A Holiday SURPRISE; Teases New Song on his Radio Show

After 20-months of music drought, Frank Ocean finally teases fans with an upcoming song. Taking advantage of the holiday season, Frank Ocean gave his fans the ultimate Christmas gift by releasing a nine-minute single that was inspired by his conversation with Dutch Motivational Speaker Wim Hof. The 34-year old singer...
Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
