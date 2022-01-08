Gunathilaka announces retirement from Tests to focus on white-ball cricket

James Anderson says he was full of confidence that he could survive the final over and secure England a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney The 39-year-old is renowned for his bowling, as England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, but not so much for his skills with the bat.However, he successfully negotiated the final over from Australia’s part-time spinner Steve Smith to earn a draw on 270 for nine, after they had been set 388 to win, and salvage some pride for an England side already 3-0 down in the series.“There was a moment when the umpires said it was...

SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO