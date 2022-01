Orange lily (Lilium bulbiferum) is a herbaceous perennial that flowers from as early as May to July. Seeds ripen from August to September. Of the genus Lilum, this geophyte is also known as Fire Lily. This species is hermaphrodite, with both male and female organs. Leaves are simple and broad on this plant, which has a self-supporting growth form. The most typical form of this species forms bulbils on the stems. Showy trumpet-shaped blooms, good cut flowers, are pollinated by bees. Native to Europe, the orange lily is common to freshwater habitats and thrives in southern United States. Grow this deciduous plant as a fragrant ornamental in temperate climates such as USDA Zones 8 through 10. It is also occasionally grown in Zones 6 and 7 in temperate areas.

GARDENING ・ 7 DAYS AGO