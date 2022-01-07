Holtby and Guiranov have a big night as Stars outlast the Panthers | Locked On Stars

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance.
The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers.
The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL.
Home Sweet Home
The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.
Until the arrival of rookie DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia Eagles really struggled to find dynamic receivers. On Saturday night, a former second round pick of Philly’s dropped a gimme touchdown that would’ve brought the team within one score of the Cowboys. “We’re watching some bad football,” remarked Jon...
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion Saturday night, a game that clearly meant more to one team than the other. Dallas played most of its starters to gain some momentum for the playoffs while Philadelphia rested all but three of its starters with the Eagles having their playoff spot secure.
The New York Giants just ran what has to be the most embarrassing play of the NFL’s 2021 regular season. New York, facing a 3rd and 9 late in the second quarter, decided to run a quarterback sneak out of a heavy formation. Seriously. The Giants were inside of...
The hits keep coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiving unit. After losing Chris Godwin to a season-ending injury and cutting Antonio Brown, Tom Brady has lost another notable target. Buccaneers wide receiver Cyril Grayson was injured and taken into the locker room in the first half of...
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced some pretty tough opponents this season. The Bucs faced the Cowboys, Rams, Saints and Bills, among other teams, over the course of the 2021 regular season. According to the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, though, one team is the toughest of them...
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys now know their first-round opponent in the playoffs. The Cowboys will host the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in the first round after Dallas jumped to the No. 3 seed in the NFC. Dallas learned who its opponent would be after the 49ers...
Perhaps it’s an unfair question, giving how much he’s given to the game over the years, but it’s certainly one that’s being asked right now. The Los Angeles Rams just fell to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, the game ending with a Matthew Stafford interception. Stafford...
Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants his team to go out with a bang, not a whimper. Campbell has been dialing up all sorts of tricks against the Packers and it’s resulted in his team being up by two scores in the second half. Here’s one of the trick...
Following the 49ers’ overtime win over the Rams, the NFC playoff field is officially set. With their victory, San Francisco clinched a berth for themselves and eliminated the Saints. The 49ers are the No. 6 seed and will go on the road to play the third-seeded Dallas Cowboys next weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors fans began lining up outside of San Francisco’s Chase Center hours before Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, many carrying signs and wearing No. 11 jerseys in honor of the return of Klay Thompson from a nearly 2 1/2 year absence because of injury.
They erupted in cheers as he walked out of the tunnel, roared with every warmup shot and were in near frenzy when he was introduced.
“Those are very special moments I’ll never forget,” Thompson said after the game. “I’ll never forget this night. I’ll never forget the reception the...
The Boston Bruins showed they can in fact compete with and beat a top team, as they went into Tampa Bay and came away with a 5-2 win over the league-leading Lightning Saturday night. David Pastrnak led the way with two goals.
The San Francisco 49ers have received some pretty crushing injury news prior to kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams. Trent Williams, arguably the best left tackle in football this season, is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon’s game against the divisional rival. The All-Pro left tackle was listed as questionable...
What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
