Animals

Indonesia releases 33 sea turtles after rescue from poachers

By Thomson Reuters
 2 days ago

KUTA, Indonesia (Reuters) – Authorities on the Indonesian tropical island Bali released 33 endangered green sea turtles into the ocean on Saturday in an effort to boost a population threatened by poachers and illegal traders. The turtles, from the Chelonia mydas species that is protected in Indonesia, were...

