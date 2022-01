After enjoying a few fun days in the Bahamas, Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson touched down in L.A. They took a private plane, of course. Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, have returned to her home state of California, after spending several days together in The Bahamas. The SKIMS founder and the Saturday Night Live star were photographed stepping off a private plane in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Jan. 5), two days after they arrived at the Caribbean island to enjoy some fun in the sun. In the photos, which can be seen HERE, Pete kindly led Kim off of their luxury jet, before the pair got into a black Mercedes-Benz and were driven away.

