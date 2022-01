As one year ends and a new year arrives people tend to reflect on the past and start planning and establishing goals for the next year. Though it would seem natural to follow routes to success many people will propose goals without following through with the most vital component of reaching a goal, the plan. French laureate and author of “The Little Prince”, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, published one of the most famous quotes pertaining to planning. His quote, “A goal without a plan is just a wish”, provides direct encouragement to plan.

JOBS ・ 11 DAYS AGO