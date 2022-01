By identifying the feeling you are having, you may determine if the vibration you are emitting is positive or negative at any given time. You have a feeling at all times, and that feeling causes you to emit or send out a vibration - and there are only two types of vibrations in the 'vibrational' world: good and negative. So you're putting out and creating a bad vibration when you talk about what you don't want and make negative declarative statements. The Law of Attraction then responds by providing you with more of the same.

