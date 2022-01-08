ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

LETTER: Going the extra mile to reduce carbon emissions

The Sanford Herald
 2 days ago

I just dusted off my stationary bike. Yes, the most popular New Year’s...

www.sanfordherald.com

aithority.com

E Ink Announces Pledge To Reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2040

E Ink, the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, pledged on December 23 to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040. E Ink has been working for several years towards zero carbon emissions to help mitigate the impact of climate change and to promote sustainable technologies. E Ink has a three phase plan to reach their commitment of Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2040. In the first phases, E Ink aims to achieve 40 percent of renewable energy use by 2025 and 100 percent renewable energy use to implement the RE100 target by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
KDRV

Climate Protection Program in place to help reduce carbon emissions

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown's Climate Protection Program is now into effect, which will require many of Oregon’s largest fossil fuel polluters to begin reducing the greenhouse gas pollution they put into the air and gradually begin making the transition to a clean energy economy in the decades ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
wiproud.com

UWEC alumni create company aimed at reducing carbon emissions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – A business created by two UW-Eau Claire alumni is making strides to better the planet one tree at a time. After spending a few years in the corporate world, UWEC alumni Matt Kallstrom and Anthony Meshnick shifted their focus. “I got to this point...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
#Carbon Emissions
Florida Star

How Anyone Can Reduce Their Carbon Footprint In 2022

How much do our everyday actions impact the environment? One measure is the carbon footprint, the total amount of harmful greenhouse gases — including carbon dioxide and methane — generated by our actions. According to the Nature Conservancy, the average global carbon footprint per person is about 4...
ENVIRONMENT
Augusta Free Press

Do wealthy people generate more pollution, carbon emissions?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Dear EarthTalk: Do wealthy people generate more pollution and/or carbon emissions than the less fortunate?. – George P., Greenwich, CT. In a word, yes. The richest 10 percent of humanity was responsible for 52 percent of global emissions between 1990 and 2015,...
ADVOCACY
CleanTechnica

Fossil Gas No Longer Needed As Bridge To Clean Energy Future

As coal plants shut down across the United States, there is a pervasive belief that gas is the necessary “bridge” to a low-carbon grid. As of late 2021, utilities and other investors are anticipating investing more than $50 billion in new gas power plants over the next decade. But, in reality, we no longer need these gas plants to tide us over until renewables are ready or affordable. Renewables are here now, and are often cheaper than gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Alternative low-carbon fuels predicted to 'steal headlines'

After accelerating sustainability commitments in 2021 and the COP26 climate conference in November, Freightwaves asked industry experts what trends they think will be at the forefront of sustainability in 2022. Tyler Cole, director of carbon intelligence at FreightWaves, said that sustainability commitments will grow the most, and he predicted that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Customers shun red meat after carbon footprint added to weekly shop receipts

A Norwegian online grocer has seen a drop in the number of carbon-intensive products sold since introducing receipts that tell shoppers how environmentally sound their shopping basket is.Oda says orders for red meat and other less sustainable goods have fallen because customers are aware of their high carbon footprint thanks to the receipts.The online grocer also eschews multi-buy offers on less sustainable goods to reduce unnecessary consumption and delivers using reusable cardboard boxes instead of plastic bags.Louise Fuchs, sustainability director at Oda, said: “Our customers told us that they find it close to impossible to know what is climate-friendly. We...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kunr.org

Reno becomes first U.S. city to track carbon emissions in real time

The City of Reno recently launched a platform that shows the carbon output caused by all city-controlled sources, from fire stations to waste treatment plants. The emissions are being tracked by Ledger8760. Their CEO, Adam Kramer, said Reno is the first city in the country to look at its emissions on a 24-7 basis.
RENO, NV
Sequim Gazette

Guest Opinion: Pumped storage electricity can benefit everyone

Increasing river flows to wash young salmon to sea works; however, once water goes down stream, it is gone. What if we could recycle it in key parts of the Columbia River system allowing us to increase electricity generation as well?. The Columbia River and its tributaries offer enormous potential...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
towardsdatascience.com

Flight Impact: Adding Carbon Emissions to the Itinerary

Building an interactive app to assess a trip’s carbon footprint. For many in the U.S., air travel is an ingrained feature of life. Whether to visit family for the holidays, attend a conference, or take a quick vacation, many of us prepare for takeoff without ever considering that our flight may have non-monetary costs. What’s often missing from our travel plans is an investigation of our trip’s carbon emissions. While environmental impact goes unconsidered for most travelers, the European Federation for Transport and Environment warns that as aviation emissions double or potentially triple by 2050, the industry could consume up to 1/4 our global carbon budget.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Energy bills: £2m fund opens to help families tackle fuel costs

A new emergency winter fuel payment scheme has opened for applications. In December, the Department for Communities announced that £2m would be available for extra emergency payments to help those most affected by rising fuel costs. About 20,000 households are expected to benefit from the scheme. Pat Austin, from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kiowacountypress.net

EarthTalk – Do the wealthy generate more pollution and carbon emissions?

Do wealthy people generate more pollution and/or carbon emissions than the less fortunate?. In a word, yes. The richest 10 percent of humanity was responsible for 52 percent of global emissions between 1990 and 2015, according to a 2020 Oxfam report. The richest one percent alone produced 15 percent of global emissions during that time, more than double that of the entire poorest half of humanity. This phenomenon is called emissions inequality: Wealthier nations and individuals emit excessively large amounts of greenhouse gases, while poorer nations and individuals suffer the bulk of the consequences.
ADVOCACY
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin's Green Potential: Energy Consumption Does Not Equal Carbon Emissions

Bitcoin mining has long been singled out for its contribution to rising global carbon emissions. Fortunately for the pioneering cryptocurrency, many of these critiques are based on faulty assumptions and predictions divorced from an understanding of the built-in energy-seeking incentives native to Bitcoin, and underplaying the positive impact it has now and may have in the future for billions of global citizens. While it is true that the global Bitcoin network does consume a meaningful amount of energy, that consumption must be put into context and weighed against its benefits if we are to have a consequential debate. We don’t often hear criticism of Netflix or Google’s data and energy consumption costs, so why Bitcoin?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Daily Collegian

'Growing Impact' podcast talks biofiltration, greenhouse gas emissions

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The latest episode of the "Growing Impact" podcast features Juliana Vasco-Correa, an assistant professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Penn State. She discusses her seed grant project that investigates how biofiltration could reduce greenhouse gas emissions, specifically methane and carbon dioxide. According to Vasco-Correa,...
ENVIRONMENT

