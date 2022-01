More than half a billion dollars worth of cryptoassets were stolen from exchanges in the first half of December, compliance firm Elliptic said in a recent blog post. On Dec. 11 and 12, close to $83 million was stolen from AscendEX, a cryptoasset exchange that is based in Singapore. More than $61 million were Ethereum-based assets while close to $10 million were in assets on Binance Smart Chain. The hack came days after $225 million in assets were swiped from BitMart. It brings the total stolen through Dec. 14 to $598 million.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO