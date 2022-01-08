ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunathilaka announces retirement from Tests to focus on white-ball cricket

Cover picture for the articleColombo [Sri Lanka], January 8 (ANI): Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka announced his retirement from the Tests cricket on Saturday. Reportedly, the 30-year-old batter retired from the longest format of the...

