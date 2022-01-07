ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pressure mounts on central banks

By Craig Erlam
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock markets are back in the red on the final day of the week as investors continue to fret about the prospect of higher interest rates this year. Whether this is just an exhaustion of the omicron relief trade, a case of January blues that will quickly be forgotten once earnings...

Telegraph

The end of the ‘liquidity supernova’ from central banks

Hell hath no fury like a central bank fighting to regain lost credibility. If 2021 was the year of ultra-loose money and rampant inflation, 2022 is the year of retribution when chickens come home to roost. The US Federal Reserve has switched almost overnight from friend to foe. The latest...
schiffgold.com

Ireland Buys More Gold as Inflation Pressures Mount

Ireland has added more gold to its reserves as inflation worries mount. According to the latest data, the Central Bank of Ireland purchased $88 million ($78 million euros) in gold in November, adding to the two tons it added to its holdings in previous months. With the latest purchases, the Irish central bank has boosted its gold reserves by over three tons in a three-month period.
FXStreet.com

Euro calm, warning from Bundesbank

It continues to be quiet week for the euro, which is trading around 1.1340 in the European session. The currency markets are nervous and continue to be marked by range trading. For the euro, the risks are towards the downside, especially if German Bund yields run out of steam and stop moving higher. The dollar index has edged lower to 95.86, as it also range-trades between 95.50 and 96.50.
#Inflation#Interest Rates#The Omicron Relief Trade#Nfp#Fed#Ecb
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD climbs near the 0.6800 figure amid a risk-on market sentiment

The NZD rises in tandem with risk-sensitive peers like the AUD and the GBP, the US dollar weakened. Fed’s Chief Powell: “If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will.”. NZD/USD is neutral-bearish biased, as the pair faces the confluence of the 50, 100, and...
FXStreet.com

Bank of Canada to hike rates this month – Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (MS) came out with hawkish expectations for the January monetary policy meeting of the Bank of Canada (BOC) while forecasting a surprise rate hike boosting the Canadian Dollar (CAD). The investment bank highlights recently strong employment figures as the key factor behind the upbeat consensus. “The December employment...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears move in, $1,810 eyed before $1,850

Gold prices retreat from two-month-old descending resistance line. Cautious sentiment ahead of crucial inflation, World Bank forecsts test gold buyers. Fed’s Powell backed rate hikes but balance sheet normalization, demand-supply issues drowned yields, USD. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) is stalling on the bid as the dollar firms in Asia. The...
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD's daily bearish close below 1.2580 could be significant

USD/CAD closed below 1.2580 on Tuesday amidst USD weakness. This could open the door to more downside for the foreseeable future. USD/CAD was making a fresh cycle low on Tuesday as oil continued to recover and print higher and as the US dollar melted. This was so despite sentiment for a faster run down of quantitative easing and a faster pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2570 and consolidates above the overnight night low of 1.2567.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD reaches a fresh-weekly high near $1817

The US Treasury yields are falling, weighing on the US Dollar amid Fed’s Chair Powell hearing on the US Senate. The yellow metal advances courtesy of a weaker greenback attributed to falling US T-bond yields. XAU/USD Price Forecast: A daily close above $1,811 would expose the $1,834 resistance area.
FXStreet.com

AUD steady ahead of all-important US inflation print

The Australian dollar advanced through trade on Tuesday, extending back above 0.72 US cents amid an uptick across commodities and commodity currencies. Oil sensitive units led gains with the CAD and NOK outpacing major counterparts amid concerns US stockpiles were declining. The uptick in demand for commodities, coupled with a surge in domestic retail sales allowed the AUD to break resistance at 0.7190. With US treasury yields flat, the AUD capitalised on broad-based US dollar weakness overnight extending toward intraday highs at 0.7215. The AUD remains firmly range-bound as our attentions shift toward key US inflation data this evening. Price pressures are now the primary driver behind Fed policy expectations and another robust print will all but guarantee a March rate hike and amplify the likelihood of four rate adjustments through 2022. The USD has not enjoyed the same upward momentum we expected through the start of the year yet remains well-supported by higher yields and elevated monetary policy expectations. A strong read could see the AUD test a break back below 0.71 US cents.
FXStreet.com

The latest from the Fed, S&P 500, AUS200, and gold

I don't trust the day's rally in stocks, this is why; the market rallied on Fed Chair Powell, comments below, but notice the idea emerging or being foisted upon the market that the Fed both knows what is happening and has the ability to control inflation?. This computer game like...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS A whiff of optimism ahead of U.S. inflation

Jan 12 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. A WHIFF OF OPTIMISM AHEAD OF U.S. INFLATION (0842 GMT) The upbeat sentiment which lifted Wall Street and Asia is now doing its...
FXStreet.com

IMF: Faster Fed rate hikes could rattle financial markets

“Faster Fed rate hikes could rattle financial markets, result in slowing US demand and capital outflows from emerging markets,” International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a blog post published on Monday. Key takeaways. Broad wage inflation or sustained supply bottlenecks could boost US prices more than expected, trigger faster-Fed...
