Pressure mounts on central banks

The Australian dollar advanced through trade on Tuesday, extending back above 0.72 US cents amid an uptick across commodities and commodity currencies. Oil sensitive units led gains with the CAD and NOK outpacing major counterparts amid concerns US stockpiles were declining. The uptick in demand for commodities, coupled with a surge in domestic retail sales allowed the AUD to break resistance at 0.7190. With US treasury yields flat, the AUD capitalised on broad-based US dollar weakness overnight extending toward intraday highs at 0.7215. The AUD remains firmly range-bound as our attentions shift toward key US inflation data this evening. Price pressures are now the primary driver behind Fed policy expectations and another robust print will all but guarantee a March rate hike and amplify the likelihood of four rate adjustments through 2022. The USD has not enjoyed the same upward momentum we expected through the start of the year yet remains well-supported by higher yields and elevated monetary policy expectations. A strong read could see the AUD test a break back below 0.71 US cents.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO