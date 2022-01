COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The Penn State Nittany Lions (9-0, 1-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), opened Big Ten action with a dominating 46-0 shutout win at Maryland (3-3, 0-1 B1G) on Friday. The lopsided victory is Penn State's second-straight shutout win over the Terrapins and keeps the Nittany Lions unbeaten on the year at 9-0. The dual featured two Penn Staters getting their first wins as Nittany Lions, including All-American transfer Drew Hildebrandt (Granger, Ind.) at 125 and junior Tony Negron (North Babylon, N.J.) at 157.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO