ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Marine officer blames bad information for sinking tragedy

By JULIE WATSON Associated Press
newsitem.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — A Marine Corps battalion commander testified Friday that in retrospect he would have halted the exercise...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Officer isn't alone in dirt-bike tragedy

I have read and seen numerous articles and newscasts concerning the tragic death of young Stanley Davis, Jr. when he crashed his dirt bike in Boynton Beach. My heartfelt condolences go to his parents for this is a terrible experience no parents should ever have to endure. It seems to me that most public and media sentiment is placing the blame for this tragedy with the police officer involved; in fact Boynton Beach Mayor Steven Grant...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Marine fmr. commander may be kicked out over AAV sinking that killed 9

The Marine officer who formerly commanded the battalion landing team including the nine service members who died in a July 2020 amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) sinking could be kicked out of the Marine Corps. Lt. Col. Michael Regner, a 19-year Marine, could be discharged and lose his retirement if a...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Ap#Marine Corps
KRON4 News

Marin County DA: No charges against man who confronted officer

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday it has decided not to file charges against a man who confronted an officer. The Sausalito Police Department arrested Jeremy Portje on Nov. 30 after a confrontation with an officer at a homeless camp. The officer was treated and released at a […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
8newsnow.com

Panel hears dueling versions of Marine tank’s fatal sinking

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — A Marine Corps officer takes responsibility for the sinking of an amphibious assault vehicle off the Southern California coast that killed nine service members under his command, but he doesn’t deserve to be discharged for any missteps, his attorney told a military panel Tuesday.
MILITARY
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
ACCIDENTS
theaviationgeekclub.com

The first US Navy ships damaged by air attack since the end of World War II were bombed by two North Vietnamese MiG-17 Pilots (trained by a Cuban Air Force military advisor)

The possibility of an enemy aerial attack on US Navy ships off the coast of North Vietnam became a reality on Apr. 19, 1972. US Navy ships operating off the coast of North Vietnam became actively engaged in the air war as combat operations heated up in the spring of 1972.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

6.2 magnitude quake shakes Northern California

(CNN) — A 6.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California rattled a wide swath of the state shortly after noon local time, according to data from the US Geological Survey. The quake occurred just off Cape Mendocino near Humboldt County and was felt as far away as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oxygen

Woman, Terrified That She Was Being Followed, Stabbed To Death After Pulling Into Parking Lot She Thought Was Police Station

Just minutes before 35-year-old Christina Raymond was stabbed to death, she had spotted a person she believed to be her ex-boyfriend following her car, authorities say. Frantic, Raymond drove to the Milpitas Police station, but in a fatal error, the 35-year-old drove to the wrong parking lot and ended up next door at the City of Milpitas Department of Public Works, where she was repeatedly stabbed and killed, according to court documents obtained by Oxygen.com.
MILPITAS, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

After 19-month search, researcher may have located lost plane of missing WWII airman

Seventy-seven years ago, on Dec. 17, 1944, U.S. Army Air Force 2nd Lt. Elwood “Woody” Lawson of Escondido flew his P-47 Thunderbolt out of Pisa, Italy, on an early-morning bombing run with three of his squadron mates from the 350th Fighter Group. Twenty-five minutes later, the 22-year-old airman disappeared from the sky without a trace and was eventually declared killed in action over the Ligurian Sea.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Marine officer who publicly demanded accountability discharged

In a Thursday Facebook post, the now former Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr., who publicly called for accountability from the military and political leaders who led America’s longest war, announced he had been discharged from the Marine Corps, effective Thursday. An infantry officer with deployments to Iraq and...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy