Payne County Commissioners have posted surveys seeking public input on how to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds. Payne County has already received $7.9 million in ARPA funds intended to bridge government shortfalls and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The total amount will be $15.9 million. In November, commissioners approved hiring lawyers to help determine the legality of funding requests. There are 66 categories of authorized expenditures. They have created three survey sites.

PAYNE COUNTY, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO