There’s no doubt that January is one of the busiest months of the year, so if you are battling a bulging belly, not to mention a stressful inbox, as you return to work following a relaxed holiday season, you may be finding it tough to make time for the gym and stick to your new year’s resolutions. If you can relate to this scenario, there’s help at hand, because Chris Hemsworth has teamed-up with his long-time personal trainer Luke Zocchi, to offer M&F readers a killer New Year’s 10-minute bodyweight circuit workout, and the best part? All you need is some space and your own post-Christmas bodyweight.

FITNESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO