The Boston Celtics get their early rematch with the New York Knicks. It’s time to continue our NBA odd series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick. These two teams are meeting for the fourth and final time this season already. These rivals have put on a show for the NBA to witness, although, it’s more so from the Knicks side of things. The Boston Celtics were up 25 points against the Knicks on Thursday night. The Celtics went on to blow their fourth 19-point or more lead this season. This is a trend that continues to happen with Boston and it’s one they need to figure out ASAP. Even before this year, they’ve blown 20+ leads regularly.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO