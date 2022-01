Tigran is the Co-Founder/CEO of CodeSignal, an automated technical assessment platform which helps companies go beyond resumes in hiring. Competition for engineering talent is steep. There are more unfilled computer science jobs than there are candidates, and it’s a gap that’s expected to grow as the need for developers outpaces the number of students graduating with a computer science degree. Teams can’t hire tech talent fast enough — but is it really only an issue of supply and demand? The short answer is no. Based on my perspective, the traditional engineering interview process is also to blame.

