ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Maralee Nichols Rocks White Sports Bra & Pink Leggings 1 Month After Having Tristan Thompson’s Baby

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnTYu_0dgA6XjI00
Brian To/Shutterstock

Maralee Nichols is showing off her stellar bod in a new Instagram just one month after giving birth to Tristan Thompson’s baby.

Maralee Nichols just gave birth to Tristan Thompson‘s baby just one month ago, and she’s already looking amazing! In an Instagram story photo you can see here, the Texas trainer took a sexy mirror selfie while working out, showing off her incredibly toned figure in a white sports bra and high-waisted pink leggings with white stripes across the thighs. The model accentuated her fit figure for the Jan. 7 snap by pairing the look with white sneakers and wearing her brown hair down and long, grazing below her chest.

Shortly after Tristan admitted that a paternity test showed that he was the father of her newborn son on Tuesday January 4. A spokesperson for Maralee said in a statement received by HollywoodLife that she would keep his past statements about their relationship in mind, following his admission in an Instagram story.

The representative also noted the very public legal battle that both Tristan and Maralee were engaged in after she filed a paternity lawsuit against him. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

Tristan took to his Instagram stories on Jan. 3 by sharing that the paternity test had shown that he was the father of Maralee’s son, adding that he planned to be a part of the child’s life. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he said.

In addition to sharing the results, Tristan also offered an apology to Khloe Kardashian, his on-and-off girlfriend and mother to his daughter True, 3. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” the NBA star wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Comments / 14

Sassafras T☕️
2d ago

It’s probably just me; but, why even include your head in the photo…. I mean she’s obviously already advertising for the 2nd professional athlete..

Reply(1)
4
Related
HollywoodLife

True Thompson, 3, Is So Cute In Sequin Dress As She Snuggles Up To Khloe Kardashian & Santa – Photos

True Thompson got all glammed up just like her gorgeous mama Khloe Kardashian! The toddler was beaming in her sparkly dress as she met Santa Claus himself. True Thompson showed up in her Christmas best for Santa Claus! The 3-year-old looked so glamorous in her adorable silver sequin dress on Dec. 24 at grandma Kris Jenner‘s for a meeting with the big man himself. Mom Khloe Kardashian, 37, took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from the sweet moment. True was all-smiles as she snuggled into her mom, showing off her stylish white Christian Dior sneakers and bracelet stack.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Picks Up True, 3, From Dance Class Hours Before Confirming He Fathered 3rd Child

The NBA star was spotted in a low-key outfit while getting his daughter in Los Angeles, shortly before revealing the results of his paternity test. Tristan Thompson was in full-on dad mode, while picking up his 3-year-old daughter True from dance class in Los Angeles on Monday January 3. The Sacramento Kings center rocked an all-black outfit as he walked from the limo to meet his little girl, shortly before he’d confirmed that the results of a paternity test that showed that he had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols, after Tristan’s relationship with her stirred up a large amount of drama.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Necklace With Travis Barker’s Initials In Gorgeous Selfie

The Poosh founder sported some new jewelry with her fiancé’s initials around her neck in a brand new selfie. Kourtney Kardashian showed her love for Travis Barker with beautiful new jewelry. The 42-year-old reality star debuted a new necklace on Tuesday December 21, which had the 46-year-old blink-182 drummer’s initials on it! Kourtney shared the selfie to her Instagram story, where the two charms had the letters “T” and “B” written out with diamonds, showing her love for her future husband.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bra#Leggings#Nba
enstarz.com

Jordyn Woods Glows Up Amid Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods is certainly glowing up, which is quite noticeable amid Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's drama. Vindictive people would call it a silent revenge. After Tristan Thompson kissed her at a party in February 2019, she was kicked out of the Kardashian/Jenner family's entourage and had her contract canceled by them.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Sparkles In Sheer, Curve-Hugging Dress At Low-Key KarJenner Christmas Eve

Khloe Kardashian came to slay with a stunning look for her family’s 2021 Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24. Tristan Thompson, who? Khloe Kardashian looked totally unbothered by her ex’s recent paternity scandal when she attended the low-key KarJenner Christmas Eve party. Khloe had her daughter, True Thompson, by her side for the family-only event, and she definitely didn’t hold back when it came to her outfit for the big night.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Kimora Lee Simmons Gets Criticized For Advice She Gave Khloé Kardashian

Kimora Lee Simmons is getting dragged for a second time over a Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip from 2019 that made it’s way back online. The clip in question was taken from an episode of the E! reality show that featured Kimora weighing in on Khloe Kardashian’s drama with Tristan Thompson after he was caught kissing then-family friend Jordyn Woods. In the 2019 episode, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe were all seen FaceTiming Kimora, who later gave the sisters some advice about how to handle the situation.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Corey Gamble Proclaims He's TEAM TRISTAN After Paternity Confession

This week, Tristan Thompson confessed to fathering a third child while once again cheating on Khloe Kardashian. It is possible that the only person surprised was Khloe, but that doesn't make it any less hurtful. Following his paternity confession, plenty of people have expressed their sympathies for Khloe. She does...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
124K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy