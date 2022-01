Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. The Carolina Hurricanes picked up their fifth win in a row tonight, defeating the Calgary Flames 6-3. After taking the play to the Hurricanes early in the game, the Flames opened the scoring on a giveaway by Jordan Staal, with Blake Coleman taking the puck off him and firing it past Frederik Andersen. Despite being badly outplayed through the majority of the period, the Hurricanes started to build some momentum near the end of the frame and then managed to tie the game, with Jesper Fast tipping in a point shot from Brett Pesce.

