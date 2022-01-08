ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warmer today with more cold on way

By Robert Poynter
pinejournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday will leave the cold temperature trend with highs in the mid-20s. This will not...

www.pinejournal.com

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Warming up nicely

A bit more sunshine and warming today with temperatures in the 40s. We will continue that trend Tuesday-Thursday with temps back into the 50s. FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Garry Frank, and Alex Countee will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Watch their reports on […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
pinejournal.com

One more cold day before the milder air arrives

Ridging in the upper atmosphere looks to nose into the region midweek. What does this mean for us? Warmer temperatures. Both morning lows and daytime highs will be much warmer than what we've had in Northland recently. Highs on Tuesday hit the lower 20s with mid-20s expected both Wednesday and Thursday. There is a chance of snow on Friday with a quick-moving clipper looking possible to pass by.
WWL-AMFM

Cold temperatures arrive today

Chilly and breezy weather is here for Monday. The cold will be here through most of the week. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “We start the work week much cooler after a cold front Sunday night. Look for a dry, cool and breezy Monday.
Salina Post

NWS: Cold tonight, warmer than normal on Monday

It will be clear and cold tonight across the area, according to the National Weather Service. Low temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper teens to lower 20s. Monday is expected to be warmer, with highs forecast to be in the upper 40s, just above seasonal normals.
KWQC

Trending warmer after today

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Any lingering clouds will clear out around sunrise allowing for a day filled with sunshine. Much like yesterday though, it will still be cool with highs in the teens. Tonight, under clear skies we will have no problem quickly cooling off to either side of zero. Gusty south winds will develop on Tuesday leading to highs back in the 30s. Most of the work week will feature highs in the 30s. The next system of note appears to be Friday into Saturday with chances for snow during that time frame. It’s still a long way off so snowfall amounts are unknown, but it appears it could impact travel.
KSNT

Plenty of sunshine today with warmer weather this week

After a chilly start to the day this morning our afternoon highs should reach the lower to middle 40s with plenty of sunshine to go around. A light breeze out of the southwest will help with the warm-up today and even more so as we head into the middle of the week.
Post-Bulletin

Cold today with warmer weather to follow

The good news is this looks to be the last bitter cold day for a while. Highs will moderate nicely on Tuesday and reach near 30 ABOVE by the afternoon! Wednesday and Thursday may be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday as temperatures top off in the mid-30s both days. I'm seeing mild temperatures on Friday, but also a chance of snow as a clipper could potentially move through the region.
wearegreenbay.com

Another cold night ahead, but warmer air returns Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will remain mainly clear with chilly temperatures falling below zero. Wind chills will range from -10 to -25 degrees for most of the area with a light west wind. Tuesday: Sunshine early will give way to a few...
WISCONSIN STATE
AccuWeather

After the extreme cold, more snow is on the way

The relatively quiet, albeit very cold, weather pattern setting into much of the Midwest and Northeast during the second week of January will be short-lived, AccuWeather forecasters caution, as they monitor for more weather trouble and any storms lurking in the long-range forecast. A storm originating from western Canada will...
