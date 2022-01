The late Stephen Hawking has been honoured by Google on what would have been his 80th birthday.The professor, who passed away in March 2018, aged 76, will have his life celebrated with a two-minute animation appearing on the Google homepage.People in over 50 countries will be able to view the animation and it will take viewers through the life of Hawking, beginning in his early years and into his discoveries of the universe.The Doodle was created by Google art lead Matthew Cruickshank, and was worked on with guidance from the Hawking family and estate.Before his death, Hawking’s theories on the...

