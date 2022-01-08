ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden admin trying to 'work around Congress,' Ohio AG claims after Supreme Court session on vaccine mandates

By Brie Stimson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday accused President Biden of trying to circumvent Congress with his coronavirus vaccine mandate for businesses, according to a report. Yost is one of 27 Republican attorneys general who are asking for an immediate stay on the mandate, which is set to take effect Monday...

Andrew Scott
2d ago

I personally don't care if you're vaccinated. same as I don't care about your religion, family life, job, education, or past. just like the vaccine, it's none of my business. just as my vaccination status isn't your business. and trying to force somebody into something they deem unfit for them is coercion and extortion. just because you want it, doesn't mean that you can force your decision on others

republican.
1d ago

democrats want to pass mass voting laws aka mail in ballots then they want to pack all the courts then they want to change all the senate rules and pass a  make poor people even poorer bill and put all Republicans basically in prison they want to let all illegals vote they want to give tax brakes to the rich make farmland federal make everything something they control they want to rewrite the constitution and take free speech take rights to privacy and guns they want to make dhs witch has immunity from us all the cops so you can never sue or question them they want to take religion and limit it they want to own all forms of information like they do with 95 percent of the news and social media aka big tec WAKE UP THIS IS SLAVERY WAKE UP VOTE REPUBLICAN FOLKS DEMOCRATS ARE COMMUNIST AND ACT LIKE THEY ARE OUR FRIENDS BUT THEY ARE HOLDING CHAINS FOR US ALL THEY WANT DIVISION LOOK AT H9W THEY WANT YOUR KIDS TO HATE THEMSELVES AND EACHOTHER BY RACE THEY ARE THE PARTY OF HATE WAKE UP VOTE REP

hngn.com

Supreme Court Justices Appear To Block Joe Biden's Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies

The Supreme Court debated on Friday whether a pair of vaccine-related mandates enacted by the Biden administration, governing large businesses and healthcare facilities, can go forward, highlighting the national divide over COVID-19 vaccination and the recent surge, which was fueled by the Omicron variant. The majority of conservative justices appeared...
Fox News

Biden's admission to 'no federal solution' to pandemic inconsistent with federal vaccine mandates: Pirro

"Justice with Judge Jeanine" host Jeanine Pirro exposed the Biden adminstration's pandemic unpreparedness and thirst for federal power on Saturday. JEANINE PIRRO: You may recall Joe's promises when he ran for president. "I'll shut down the virus, not the economy, and we can walk and chew gum at the same time." You sure about that, Joe? Walk and chew gum at the same time? Joe, with all due respect, you've displayed quite clearly that you are barely even able to walk. And you certainly haven't shut down the virus, let alone even had a plan to shut it down. Folks, the tragic irony of Joe Biden's failure to make good on his campaign promise is that more people died of COVID during his first year than under President Trump's entire time in office. Even with vaccines in year three of the outbreak under Joe Biden, we don't even have enough tests to find out if we have COVID or one of its variants. In fact, they don't even put the order in on time for tests because they didn't even see it coming.
Nevada Current

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Nevada Current.
MarketWatch

Who gave a 50-year-old federal agency the power to create a vaccine-or-test mandate? The Supreme Court hears oral arguments

How risky is the office compared to everywhere else during the pandemic?. Did anyone actually give a 50-year-old federal agency — the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration — the legal ability to create COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing rules that could affect 84 million private sector workers?. And what...
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court considers derailing federal vaccine mandates – appears inclined to keep for health workers, but not wider workforce

Conservative justices on the Supreme Court appeared to signal a belief that the Biden administration may have overreached in ordering private companies to require that staff be vaccinated or subject to regular testing. But a separate requirement that health care workers at institutions receiving federal funds be immunized may be judged to be on firmer legal ground. Oral arguments over just how far the federal government can go to require employees to get vaccinated came before the Supreme Court on Jan. 7, 2021. The case, Biden v. Missouri, comes at a critical time: A surge of COVID-19 cases resulting from the...
Daily Mail

Supreme Court signals it could BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates after Chief Justice Roberts said 'this is something the federal government has never done before' and Kavanaugh asked why Congress hasn't acted on shot or test rules

Conservative justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a request by Republican officials and business groups to block the policy even as COVID-19 cases grip the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch said states...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio AG Yost tells SCOTUS: OSHA can’t impose vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost held a virtual press conference on Friday afternoon following oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate. The Supreme Court began hearing arguments Friday on major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking […]
KTLA

As COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes to Supreme Court, companies keep quiet

Companies that would be affected by a Biden administration vaccine-or-testing requirement for workers have largely remained on the sidelines while the Supreme Court considers whether the rule can be enforced. The requirement, which would apply to companies with 100 or more employees, has faced numerous court challenges and was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with […]
Fortune

The Supreme Court just signaled it could block Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The future of the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine and testing mandates appears to be in jeopardy following arguments before the Supreme Court on Friday, potentially doing away with nationwide workplace rules around COVID, and creating major uncertainty for companies across the country.
The Independent

Two lawyers argue against vaccine mandate at SCOTUS remotely due to Covid cases

A pair of lawyers who will argue in the Supreme Court against the Biden administration's coronavirus vaccine mandate had to do so remotely after they tested positive for Covid-19. Reuters reports that Liz Murrill, the Solicitor General of Louisiana, and Ohio's Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers were making their cases before the court via webcam after they tested positive for the virus. Mr Flowers is experiencing "exceptionally mild" Covid-19 symptoms, according to his lawyer. However, he tested positive in a PCR test, which bars him from appearing before the Supreme Court in person based on the court's guidelines. The lawyers...
