Cyrano: Watch a Clip From the Upcoming Movie Starring Peter Dinklage

Film lovers roll up. Here’s our annual list of movies that could have festivals drooling in 2022. Our list kicked off last year with The Power of the Dog and The Tragedy of Macbeth and also included the likes of Belfast, Benedetta, The Hand of God and A Hero. Fair to say those films all hit their mark in 2021. With Covid disruption continuing, a number of anticipated movies on last year’s list have yet to see the light of day so some will be included again this year as their releases come into view. Most of the titles below are in post-production, a few...

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO