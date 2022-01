Oregon and Dan Lanning have finalized the Ducks' full-time on-field coaching staff with the official hiring of Tosh Lupoi as defensive coordinator. Lupoi, who worked with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their defensive line coach during the 2021 season, and as the season drew to a close this past Sunday, the time to officially announce Lupoi came to fruition. On January 5th, Oregon released the contract details for Lupoi, as the new defensive coordinator will receive $1.7 million over three years at Oregon, earning him a total of $5.1 million.

EUGENE, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO