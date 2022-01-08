Rich: A southern dream come true

Castles, a mountain as a backdrop, vows exchanged in the desert, a celebration in a couple's backyard -- couples got creative and colorful in 2021. In 2021, Bridal Bliss was everywhere. Couples wed on beaches, in castles, in sweet, simple destination weddings, and in huge venues in their hometown. One couple even said “I do” in their backyard! We had a great time sharing all their stories and staring in awe at their photos. To mark another year of celebrating Black love, we thought we’d put the spotlight back on nuptials that were truly different in one way or another, and it was obvious through the stunning imagery. Check out a few of the most extravagant and innovative weddings ESSENCE covered this year.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO