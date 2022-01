Former justice secretary Robert Buckland has defended the jury system, despite describing the verdict in the Edward Colston statue case as “perverse”.He is one of a number of ministers and lawyers who have weighed in on the outcome, following the acquittal of four people for criminal damage for helping topple the memorial to the slave trader.Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, Sage Willoughby and Jake Skuse elected to be tried by jury.None of them denied involvement in the incident on June 7 2020, but claimed the presence of the statue was a hate crime and it was therefore not an offence to...

LAW ・ 4 DAYS AGO