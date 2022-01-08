ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gunk Review (PC)

By Cosmin Vasile
Cover picture for the articleI hover a thick braid of weird, dark, annoying matter, trying to juggle a few small enemies that keep popping up from a bigger mass of the same substance to attack me. It’s not difficult or fun but I need to get all the gunk away from the land to open...

ComicBook

New Genshin Impact Yae Miko Info Leaks Ahead of 2.4 Update

Genshin Impact's 2.4 update is set to release tomorrow, but it seems that a lot of information on new character Yae Miko has dropped ahead of time! Genshin Impact leaker @UBatcha1 has shared several details about the new character's abilities through a Genshin Impact Discord channel, including information on her Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and more. While the leaks seem fairly legitimate, fans will always want to take this kind of information with a grain of salt until official confirmation comes from miHoYo.
TechRadar

Got a PS5 for Christmas? Do these 5 things right now

If you managed to get a PS5 for Christmas, congratulations! Whether you bribed Santa and his reindeer, or just got lucky on the stock-shortage wheel of fortune, welcome to the PlayStation 5 owners’ club. There aren’t that many of us. But before you start playing all the latest...
Nintendo World Report

Okinawa Rush (Switch) Review

A Kung-Fu homage that packs more than a punch. Okinawa Rush caught my eye pre-release with an impressive beta demo. Since beat-em-ups make my knees weak, the seemingly fast and frenetic style caught my attention immediately. It’s not a pace I have seen in this genre too often, at least to this degree. The premise is that the protagonist comes across a murdered loved one, and a journey of revenge ensues.
christcenteredgamer.com

Dual Souls: The Last Bearer (PC)

Available On: Windows, macOS, Linux/Steam OS, Android, iOS. Price: $5.99 ($13.58 with Complete Edition DLC) Thank you Stun Games for sending us this game and DLC to review!. Dual Souls: The Last Bearer has an interesting history. It all starts with a Game Boy Advance title from 2002 called Dual Blades. This is an obscure 2D side-by-side fighting game that released in Japan and North America. They produced, but never released, an EU version as well. In 2013, Slashers: The Power Battle was released, on both Steam and mobile platforms. This is the sequel to Dual Blades, as many of the characters were carried forward, but rather than use a classic pixel art style, it used flash-style art, where characters are drawn skeletally instead of via pixels. Dual Souls: The Last Bearer is the sequel to Slashers, and uses updated and higher-resolution art assets, but follows the similar art style of Slashers: The Power Battle. Interestingly, while Slashers: The Power Battle was pulled from Steam, it is included, along with the unreleased EU version of Dual Blades, if you buy the Complete Edition DLC for Dual Souls: The Last Bearer.
Nintendo World Report

Picross S7 (Switch) Review

At long last, touchscreen support comes to Picross S. At this point, I’ve reviewed a half-dozen Jupiter-made Picross games on Switch. In likely every single one, I’ve pointed out how the lack of touchscreen controls is disappointing. With the release of Picross S7 on Switch (in December 2021 or January 2022, depending on your region), that changes. With that glaring omission rectified, this is easily the best of Jupiter’s Picross S output.
gamespew.com

Play Resident Evil 2 and 3 in VR With This Horrifyingly In-Your-Face Mod

Thanks to an enterprising modder, you can now experience the PC versions of the remade Resident Evil 2 and 3 in VR. By rights, we should be cheering. After all, this is a huge accomplishment, especially given that the mod is the work of one modder, praydog. As spotted by Kotaku, the mod has been in the works for some time and is now available for download from GitHub.
christcenteredgamer.com

Castle of Shikigami 2 (PC)

Available On: Windows, Switch (coming soon), Arcade, PlayStation 2 (different publisher) ESRB Rating: N/A (PS2 version was rated E for Everyone, but this is a new localization and isn't yet rated) Number of Players: 1-2 with local multiplayer and online leaderboards. Price: $19.99. Thank you Degica for sending us this...
softpedia.com

Exodus Borealis Review (PC)

My current bottleneck seems to lie in cloth. I failed to set up fiber production early on, which means I have villagers that are not performing as well as they should. That means my defensive towers are not getting built quickly. It also makes it harder to expand my town and make sure that I have all the resources required to finally make steel. And, if efficiency issues did not suffice, there are angry monsters ready to challenge my tower setup, which is not as well designed as it should. Let’s survive the night and then we’ll see which of the problems should be prioritized.
PC Magazine

Rune Factory 4 Special (for PC) Review

The Rune Factory series is a spin-off of the old Harvest Moon/Story of Seasons farming and life sim games. It captures the spirit and style of those games but adds more fantasy elements and hack-and-slash combat. Like the games that came before it, Rune Factory 4 Special is an amalgam of farm management, life sim, and action elements—the combination results in a relaxing, addicting, and admittedly repetitive experience. Rune Factory 4 Special is a solid port and a fine title to add to your list of PC games. It doesn't change or revamp anything compared to previous releases, but it also doesn’t pretend to be anything more than a slightly higher-res rerelease of a classic 3DS game. It retails for just $29.99, oozes charm, and comes packed with content.
softpedia.com

Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure Review (PS4)

Indie games have already proven that they can be at least as memorable as the big budget AAA titles, with storylines more engaging than the blockbuster titles, and pixel-art graphics often better suited than the ultra-detailed photorealistic engines. Lately we had quite a few examples, one of them being Lacuna, a 2D adventure game, that combines the sci-fi setting with a noir atmosphere.
gameranx.com

Game Boy Rare Unreleased Peripheral Finally Unveiled

A look at what could have been. Nintendo is known for delivering some thrilling hardware platforms over the years. It’s become a major key player for the video game industry and paved the way for newcomers to join in. However, not everything that went into research and development made its way out. We have recently found a rare canceled peripheral that almost launched for the Nintendo Game Boy. This peripheral would have brought quite a few features to the system ahead of its time.
softpedia.com

Enchanted Gamepad

League of Legends is a pretty restrictive game in terms of the control schemes it offers for its players. It's either mouse and keyboard, or nothing at all. While the game lends itself perfectly to that configuration, we all probably thought at least once how everything would be with a controller. With Enchanted Gamepad, players can now use their Xbox controller to play Riot Games' popular MOBA title.
christcenteredgamer.com

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (PC)

Developed By: Falling Squirrel, Creative Bytes Studios. Published By: Falling Squirrel Inc. ESRB Rating: E10+ for Everyone 10+, Mild Violence, Alcohol Reference. Thank you Falling Squirrel for sending us this game to review!. When I first saw this game, my immediate thought was 'I bet Sonny would love this!' You...
vgchartz.com

Halo Infinite (XS) - Review

Reviewer's Note: This review accommodates the updates 343 Industries has made to the game's multiplayer since launch. It also includes SPOILERS for both Halo 4 & Halo 5: Guardians, in order to properly convey some praises & complaints regarding Infinite's story. Six years is a damn long time for a...
vooks.net

Death’s Door (Switch) Review

Since its release, there’s been no shortage of praise for Death’s Door. Thankfully it wasn’t a long wait for the leap over to the Switch. It’s time to see if Death’s Door lives up to the hype or if its time is up. You are...
NME

No game from 2021 is more full of joy than ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’

Every night, before I go to bed, I like to say a little prayer to myself. It goes something like, “dear whoever is listening, please make a PlayStation 2-2, I would like that very much, cheers.” Naturally, of course, this hasn’t happened. It’s not that I necessarily want a sequel to the PS2 that is basically the same thing but more. Moreso, it’s that I want there to be more games similar to what you’d find on the three generations old console.
BGR.com

Best Xbox headsets in 2022: Extreme audio powerups

Tired of that old Xbox headset you’re rocking, but not sure where to start when it comes to finding a new one? Don’t sweat it, that’s where we come in. Finding the best Xbox headset can be difficult, especially with so many options out there. If you’re going to pick up a new one, though, you’re going to want to keep your eye on a few important things. First, think about overall comfort and how you plan to use it. Where’s your Xbox situated compared to where you usually sit? Do you have a longer distance between your console and your...
cogconnected.com

Yakuza Series Sells Almost 3 Million Copies on PC Alone

The Yakuza Series Kicks Off 2022 With Some Stunning Sales Figures!. For a good long while, the Yakuza series was exclusive to Playstation consoles. While exclusivity can provide stable financial backing for a project, it does tend to limit a game’s reach. Many games can still reach widespread success despite this – the most recent God of War title comes to mind – but that success is far from universal. And for Yakuza, that limited success was a reality.
