Washington expected to fill in at point

Kentucky guard TyTy Washington dribbles upcourt during the Wildcats’ loss to LSU on Tuesday in Baton Rouge, La. Associated Press

The University of Kentucky’s next opponent would have been of particular interest to point guard Sahvir Wheeler.

He was the point guard for two years at Georgia before going into the transfer portal in the offseason and landing at Kentucky.

It appears that Wheeler will not play against his former team when Georgia comes to Rupp Arena for a 5 p.m. CT matchup with the No. 16 Wildcats. He’ll miss the contest because of the lingering effects of a neck injury he suffered in UK’s 65-60 loss at LSU on Tuesday.

“I know he wants to play against Georgia,” UK coach John Calipari said Friday.

“And he’s not doing it out of spite. He just wants to play games. But, you know, it’ll be day-to-day.”

Wheeler is in the top five in assist average (7.3 per game) among Division I players, and he sustained a neck injury when he ran blindly into a pick set behind him by LSU’s Efton Reid early in the game at LSU.

Calipari thought a rule change might be in order for blind-side screens.

“Even if a guy went up and he knew he was coming and he wanted to do it with his hands showing, that would be OK with me,” Calipari said. “I don’t think the guy did anything dirty; I think it’s a rule that needs to be changed.”

Of more immediate concern is how Kentucky navigates this game without Wheeler. TyTy Washington Jr. would be next up at point guard for UK, since he played there some after Wheeler went out, but then Washington was limited by cramping in the second half. Washington scored five points at LSU but had six rebounds and four assists.

“Now he’s going to have the opportunity that Tyrese Maxey had, Jamal Murray had and some of the other guys that were playing off the ball, now you’re going to play on the ball,” Calipari said. “Now you look at those guys professionally, where they’re playing. So, I’m anxious to see him. I told him, ‘What a great thing for you. You get this chance.’ ”

The rules of play for Washington were pretty simple, according to Calipari.

“You’ve got to sub yourself before TV timeouts. You can’t try and play every minute,” Calipari said of what he told Washington. “(Thursday) he was really good, and we’ll see what happens for us. If he’s that guy if Sahvir cannot play, the ball will be in his hands more.”

Washington has been a three-time SEC Freshman of the Week. He is averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 assists, and Washington has 35 assists over the last six games.

Washington has three 20-point outings and has scored in double figures in 10 games while shooting 48.4% from the field.