ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Washington expected to fill in at point

By MARK MATHIS MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPtrn_0dg9u3HG00
Kentucky guard TyTy Washington dribbles upcourt during the Wildcats’ loss to LSU on Tuesday in Baton Rouge, La. Associated Press

The University of Kentucky’s next opponent would have been of particular interest to point guard Sahvir Wheeler.

He was the point guard for two years at Georgia before going into the transfer portal in the offseason and landing at Kentucky.

It appears that Wheeler will not play against his former team when Georgia comes to Rupp Arena for a 5 p.m. CT matchup with the No. 16 Wildcats. He’ll miss the contest because of the lingering effects of a neck injury he suffered in UK’s 65-60 loss at LSU on Tuesday.

“I know he wants to play against Georgia,” UK coach John Calipari said Friday.

“And he’s not doing it out of spite. He just wants to play games. But, you know, it’ll be day-to-day.”

Wheeler is in the top five in assist average (7.3 per game) among Division I players, and he sustained a neck injury when he ran blindly into a pick set behind him by LSU’s Efton Reid early in the game at LSU.

Calipari thought a rule change might be in order for blind-side screens.

More from this section

“Even if a guy went up and he knew he was coming and he wanted to do it with his hands showing, that would be OK with me,” Calipari said. “I don’t think the guy did anything dirty; I think it’s a rule that needs to be changed.”

Of more immediate concern is how Kentucky navigates this game without Wheeler. TyTy Washington Jr. would be next up at point guard for UK, since he played there some after Wheeler went out, but then Washington was limited by cramping in the second half. Washington scored five points at LSU but had six rebounds and four assists.

“Now he’s going to have the opportunity that Tyrese Maxey had, Jamal Murray had and some of the other guys that were playing off the ball, now you’re going to play on the ball,” Calipari said. “Now you look at those guys professionally, where they’re playing. So, I’m anxious to see him. I told him, ‘What a great thing for you. You get this chance.’ ”

The rules of play for Washington were pretty simple, according to Calipari.

“You’ve got to sub yourself before TV timeouts. You can’t try and play every minute,” Calipari said of what he told Washington. “(Thursday) he was really good, and we’ll see what happens for us. If he’s that guy if Sahvir cannot play, the ball will be in his hands more.”

Washington has been a three-time SEC Freshman of the Week. He is averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 assists, and Washington has 35 assists over the last six games.

Washington has three 20-point outings and has scored in double figures in 10 games while shooting 48.4% from the field.

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Jamal Murray
On3.com

Key Arkansas defensive lineman arrested on Saturday night

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Tre Williams was arrested on Saturday night on a DWI charge, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Williams is in his first season with Arkansas after spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Missouri. This season, Williams has six sacks, leading the Razorbacks’ defense. He also has 28 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. In his five-year college football career, Williams has 104 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 54 games.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
NBA
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas takes shot at Michael Jordan on Twitter

Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Kentucky#Lsu
On3.com

John Rhys Plumlee announces transfer destination

Former Ole Miss quarterback and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee has announced his intention to transfer to the UCF Knights. Plumlee entered the transfer portal earlier in the week. Plumlee began his career at Ole Miss as a quarterback, throwing for 910 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in 2019,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Pacers Reportedly Make Decision On Lance Stephenson

Following his historic first-quarter performance this past week, Lance Stephenson has reported earned some staying power in Indiana. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Indiana Pacers are expected to keep Stephenson for the rest of the 2021-22 season. The veteran wing currently has just one day left on his initial hardship deal with the franchise.
NBA
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
3K+
Followers
197
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy