ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $236,990

Statesville Record & Landmark
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in Mocksville! The desirable Dupont Plan boasts an open design encompassing the living, dining, and kitchen...

statesville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rockford Register Star

Three-bedroom home for sale on Cerro Vista Court in Rockford

Description: This custom-built and three-story home rest in a cul-de-sac and features 2,488 square feet of living space. The home comes equipped with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom. Featured inside are vaulted ceilings, palladium top windows, a private deck, and a heated garage. The kitchen also comes equipped with brand new appliances.
ROCKFORD, IL
News Argus

116 Summerfield Ct

Beautiful 2019 Build 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In Advance - Beautiful new 2019 build True Home in Advance. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage and screened in back patio. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry and spacious island. Living room features an electric fireplace and pre mounted TV mount. Office located on main level and bonus area on upper level. Entry from garage includes built in storage. Primary bedroom is on the upper level and has attached sitting room, large closet and lots of natural light. Primary bath has a double vanity, tub and shower. Laundry room is on upper level.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mocksville, NC
Business
City
Mocksville, NC
Mocksville, NC
Real Estate
urbnlivn.com

Untouched Mercer Island midcentury

An untouched midcentury home came on the market yesterday in Mercer Island’s at 4226 85th Ave SE. Tucked on a quiet street in the North End, this five bedroom, three bathroom house boasts nearly 4,000 square feet of living space. Buyers can enjoy living styles of all types – single level, multi-level or multi-family while enjoying a private 11,987 square foot lot surrounded by trees.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1778 Potomac Greens Drive

Open Saturday, January 8th, 12:00 to 2:00. Fabulous two-car garage townhome in terrific Potomac Greens just two blocks from the soon-to-open Potomac Yards Metro Station . This well-loved home is filled with great quality features: Hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, moldings, open staircases with runners, tall windows with plantation shutters, and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, tall cabinetry and large island. It has a great owner's suite with upgraded luxury bath and walk-in closets. Welcome your guests via a stunning brick walkway into the terrific greeting area/recreation room/office with a gas fireplace, crown molding and tall windows. The main living level is completely open, sunny and inviting. The living room and dining room have hardwood floors and crown molding. The area off the kitchen is perfect for both a great family room or a large breakfast room table. The bedroom level includes the large owner's suite, two additional bedrooms, (all with hardwood floors,) a second full bath with recent newer lighting and mirror, and the laundry area. Wow!!! What an awesome fourth level with another bedroom area and a third full bath. There is a large family room area on this upper level with a rough-in for a bar and French doors leading to a sunny, private, southern-facing balcony. This home is relaxing and updated so you can move right in!!! There are gas utilities, three-zone heating and cooling, the large two-car garage and the convenience of North Old Town...... Just two lights to D.C. and blocks to the heart of Old Town with its restaurants, shops, grocery stores and offices. The Potomac Greens community has a beautiful club house, swimming pool, exercise facility and gathering space. There are nearby tot lots, open space right across the street to access Potomac Greens Park and its trails, and the W&OD trail to DC and Mount Vernon. Visit this home and Fall in Love!!!
POTOMAC, VA
thexunewswire.com

2790 Morningridge Drive,

2790 Morningridge 4BR/2.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous newly constructed home? We can make you dreams come true!! We have a newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in bedrooms, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Fully Furnished 1 Bed 1 Bath

Large, remodeled, freshly painted, clean and excellently maintained one bedroom, one bathroom apartment on quiet, beautiful residential block. Lots of natural light due to large windows. Spacious eat-in kitchen. Queen Bed with Walk-in Closets. Expansive, fenced in backyard. Ceiling fans and central heat. Rent includes all utilities. One assigned parking space. Free on-premise laundry. 3 minute drive to Metra station. 10 minute drive to both Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital. Walking distance to Gail Borden library, Fox River, and bike path. Also convenient to Elgin's downtown restaurants, coffee shops, and amenities.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loft#Laundry Room#Housing List#Bedroom Home
Apartment Therapy

5 Things You Should Never Say When Viewing a House for Sale

Some sellers put a little more effort and money into getting their homes ready to sell, whether it’s painting over vibrant orange walls with warm neutral colors or replacing carpet with laminate flooring. But if you walk into an outdated home whose style might not suit yours, you should probably hold off making that known right away. Focus on renovations to match your lifestyle after you seal the deal.
REAL ESTATE
Indy100

9 best online furniture stores to browse for new home furnishings

You need furniture, and we’re here to show you the best. Check out our favorite online stores for the stuff below! If you don’t see something you like here, check back in the future as we’ll be updating this piece periodically with our new discoveries and faves. Modern Furniture OnlineMFO specializes in “clean, sleek design” for the modern customer who likes a contemporary feel, moderate prices, and excellent customer service including free white glove delivery for buyers in NYC, New Jersey, and Philadelphia on orders over $999. Standouts we noticed include the Turin Platform Bed pictured above that features built-in...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Indy100

12 home decor items under $100 to freshen up your space on a budget

Sometimes you want to liven up your space but replacing furniture on a whim is a pricey, impractical option. That’s where quick home decor accents like lamps, curtains, or a new set of glasses can save the day. We scoured the web for fresh, new pieces across various trendy sites that will have you feel good about your sanctum for under $100. From rustic candelabras to cozy velvet quilts, keep scrolling to see if any of these household items catch your fancy and inspire you to get creative with your home. You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn...
HOME & GARDEN
Statesville Record & Landmark

Harbor Freight set to make move into Statesville this spring

Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring. While the company said an official opening date will be announced closer to the event, it had officially signed its deal to move into the Statesville location along the Turnersburg Highway. The location is at 105 Harbor Drive, and construction is already underway there.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 21-30

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 21-30. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From C4 CStore Holdings II, LLC to Cameron Seven Statesville, LLC, 2.686 acres, Salisbury Highway, Statesville, $6,900,000, on Dec. 28. From Harris...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections:

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Ali’s Bistro, 216 W. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A. Amalfi’s Pizza #1, 1712 Old Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 97/A. Amaravati Grill, 591-N River Highway, Mooresville, 90/A. Charcoal Bar and Grill, 1215 E. Garner Bagnal Blvd.,...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy