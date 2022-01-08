ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida A&M's Isaiah Land narrowly beats Montana State's Troy Andersen for Buchanan Award

By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor
 2 days ago

FRISCO, Texas — Troy Andersen nearly won another award to add to his already decorated career.

Florida A&M’s Isaiah Land won the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the best defensive player in the FCS, during a ceremony Friday evening at the Frisco Convention Center. Land narrowly won by 22 points over Andersen. Montana’s Patrick O’Connell was third.

Land, a junior linebacker, leads the nation with 25.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks among his 43 total tackles while earning Southwestern Athletic Conference defensive player of the year honors.

Andersen is the first Bobcat to make the top three in voting for the award since Caleb Schreibeis (2012) and Brad Daly (2013) won it.

“I've been extremely lucky just with everything I've been able to do here at MSU,” Andersen said before the ceremony. “It's been a little bit unorthodox, but it's been fun and a challenge. I met great people and been surrounded by awesome individuals that have helped me along the way. It's kind of crazy that it’s coming to an end, but it's been awesome.”

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior from Dillon will lead the Bobcats (12-2) in the FCS championship at 10 a.m. Saturday against North Dakota State at Toyota Stadium.

“We talked about being humble and hungry,” MSU linebackers coach Bobby Daly said. “Humble and hungry, that's Troy in a nutshell.”

A three-time All-American, Andersen was the Big Sky defensive player of the year this season. He was also named the FCS Athletics Directors Association defensive player of the year earlier this week.

Among his academic honors, he’s a National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete and was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. The Campbell Trophy, called the “Academic Heisman,” honors a player for athletic and academic success as well as leadership and citizenship. Andersen was the lone finalist from the FCS.

The Bobcats have long lauded Andersen for his humility and team-first attitude. That, they believe, has led to a cohesive culture within the program and has therefore elevated MSU to where it is now.

“Troy is the biggest team guy we’ve got and very selfless,” MSU offensive lineman Lewis Kidd said on Monday. “Whatever he’s done, he’s been great at. He’s truly an awesome teammate, a great guy to be around.”

Sitting at third in the FCS, he has 140 tackles, 14 for loss, with three sacks. He’s powered the Bobcats to becoming the second-best scoring defense in the country with 13.4 points per game allowed. He also has two interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown, with seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

“Extremely talented individual. He's been blessed with great size, great speed,” Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen said. “He can blitz, he can cover and he can cover space like crazy, and without him we certainly wouldn't be in this position.”

Andersen is regarded as a potential NFL draft pick within the first three rounds this year. He’s received invites for the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl, two all-star games in which he’ll have a shot to further bolster his case for being selected by a pro team.

Former Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate, a longtime FBS assistant who’s now a co-defensive coordinator at Texas, was asked this season if he believed Andersen had a shot at the pros. He quickly responded, “Oh yeah. That’s what they look like.”

Earlier this season, Andersen was asked if he ever imagined his career unfolding the way it did. He laughed and responded, “No, not really.”

“It's been awesome, and I'm extremely blessed and lucky and don't take it for granted,” he said. “It's been a really awesome time, and I'm enjoying the last little bit.”

#Florida A M#Athletics#American Football#Montana State#Buchanan Award#Fcs#Msu#Bobcats#All American#Big Sky#The Campbell Trophy
The Exponent

Fourth quarter defense trumps Spartans

After an up-and-down first three quarters, the Purdue Boilermakers made a series of defensive stops to beat Michigan State 69-59 on Sunday. This game marked the Boilermakers (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) second road game against a conference opponent Sunday. Their continued success from behind the arc allowed them to stay close to the Spartans (8-7, 2-2 Big Ten) up until the fourth quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
