ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Buck Buchanan Award Ceremony

By Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aq2tr_0dg9ruiD00
Montana State Head Coach Brent Vigen attends the FCS National Awards Banquet on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Florida A&M's Isaiah Land narrowly beats Montana State's Troy Andersen for Buchanan Award

FRISCO, Texas — Troy Andersen nearly won another award to add to his already decorated career.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

Welsch: Once again, Montana State painfully learns first-hand what it’ll take to match the NDSU ‘machine’

FRISCO, Texas – Thud. If you’re Montana State, and you’re looking for an angle for reconciling a 38-10 trouncing at the hands of the North Dakota State juggernaut on a gloomy Saturday, you might point to losing freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott to an ankle injury during a promising first series on Toyota Stadium's moist natural grass.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
herosports.com

FCS Championship Postgame Photos, Player & Coach Reactions

North Dakota State defeated Montana State 38-10 to win its ninth FCS national title. Check out some postgame celebration photos along with press conference thoughts from NDSU and MSU head coaches and players. NDSU FB Hunter Luepke on his TD run where he sought out the contact. “I got past...
FARGO, ND
The Exponent

Montana State seniors help keep program on successful path

FRISCO, Texas — A raucous gathering of North Dakota State fans gathered on the north side of Toyota Stadium. A subdued group of Montana State players and coaches filtered to the south. Montana State seniors like Lewis Kidd, Taylor Tuiasosopo, Ryan Davis, Lance McCutcheon and Nate Stewart lingered well...
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frisco#Florida A M#Buchanan Award Frisco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kvrr.com

Bison fans gear up for the FCS National Championship

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fans are loading up for Frisco to cheer on the Bison in the FCS National Championship. “We did get word finally on Thursday that our flight was going to fly out at 11:00. Then yesterday we got some urgent messages that our flight isn’t going until 4:00 and then we got changed again to 12:45. So, we’re leaving today at 12:45,” Bison fan Buzz Byzewski said.
FARGO, ND
The Exponent

Fans, former players descend on Frisco to support Montana State football

FRISCO, Texas — About two years after graduating from Montana State, Morgan Harris started his own company. Based in his home state of Washington, Mercurys Coffee Co. celebrated 23 years of business in December. Over the years, travel expenses and myriad large purchases for the coffee chain have gone on an Alaska Airlines credit card, resulting in the accumulation of 4 million airline miles.
FRISCO, TX
WHO 13

North Dakota State beats Montana State 38-10 to win FCS title

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Hunter Luepke ran for three touchdowns in the first half and North Dakota State won its ninth FCS national championship in 11 seasons with a 38-10 win over Montana State on Saturday. The Bison (14-1) have never lost when making the trip from Fargo to Frisco for the final Football Championship […]
FRISCO, TX
The Exponent

010922-tuc-spt-uafb-p2

Former Marana High School, UA football player Christian Lopez remembered as a leader, fighter. Christian Lopez, 24, who walked on to the Arizona football team in 2015, died this week after a multiyear battle with brain cancer.
FOOTBALL
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy