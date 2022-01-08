Buck Buchanan Award Ceremony
Florida A&M's Isaiah Land narrowly beats Montana State's Troy Andersen for Buchanan Award
FRISCO, Texas — Troy Andersen nearly won another award to add to his already decorated career.
Florida A&M's Isaiah Land narrowly beats Montana State's Troy Andersen for Buchanan Award
FRISCO, Texas — Troy Andersen nearly won another award to add to his already decorated career.
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.https://www.purdueexponent.org/
Comments / 0