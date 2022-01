Our pets are an indispensable part of our lives and a great way to showcase their unique personalities to the world is by dressing them up. This is also an opportunity to be creative and have some fun while bearing in mind that your pet needs to be comfortable in whatever they wear and that it should not be an impediment to movement or anything they like to do. It’s also an excuse to spend more time with your beloved pet! Here is a guide to dressing up your pet without causing discomfort or fashion blunders.

