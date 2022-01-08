ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Red Rocks start season with victory in Best of Utah gymnastics meet

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZREKm_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJfSq_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYQoq_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0sUr_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myQAS_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrWrk_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XgiIM_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFWd9_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8oBa_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1rZG_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hx77_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4tqD_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tiup6_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiIg5_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yp1Mo_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFPil_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpHDn_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YevpQ_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aUh3_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpaVg_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gl9IP_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzCdl_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N06CI_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gejam_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZJnP_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYGwE_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1melIM_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKvoj_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9K2Y_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEe4F_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lz4VP_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhCaq_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qo86k_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oqke1_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t03zL_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqZ51_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzOEn_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyjrc_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257kjS_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tML6_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZkMO_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112LhV_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTbUj_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twl2y_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9Eqr_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJzRw_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJAbh_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBTRM_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PnQ55_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDUoi_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aW9ad_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KzscK_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030Mfo_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nxqv7_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkPPr_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFHJv_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1WIU_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QJBm_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gQDZ_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDqye_0dg9m4sJ00
    West Valley City, UT – Friday January 07, 2022: College Gymnastics. RIO TINTO BEST OF UTAH NCAA GYMNASTICS MEET with Utah, BYU, SUU and Utah State at Maverik Center. ©2022 Bryan Byerly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q50eg_0dg9m4sJ00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The 4th-ranked Utah gymnastics team has dreams of a national championship this season, as the Red Rocks got off to a very solid start.

The Utes posted as season-opening score of 197.100 to win its third Best of Utah meet over to down No. 19 BYU, No. 25 SUU and Utah State. The Utes posted their highest total in a season opener since the 2019 season for the victory, while Utah State (195.875) finished in second, BYU (195.225) placed third, and Southern Utah (195.000) finished fourth.

“One of the things we wanted to do was hit 24 routines, which we were a little short on, but I do think the team handled some adversity,” said head coach Tom Farden. “There were three freshmen in the beam lineup and for them to handle beam as their first event I thought was incredible. Floor, we had an out of bounds and responded after that, and then we had some last minute lineup changes on vault that they handled well. Lastly, we had an uncharacteristic mistake on bars and I thought the final two athletes did a great job to finish out.”

Red Rocks are loaded with talent, and ready to make a run at national title

Utah began the night by welcoming three of its freshmen to NCAA gymnastics with their first career routines coming on balance beam. Utah’s three freshmen Olympians, Amelie Morgan, Grace McCallum ann Kara Eaker all recorded 9.875’s to set the tone and get their career underway.  Cristal Isa, an All-American on beam, eased her way to a 9.90, and although an uncharacteristic slip from Abby Paulson ensued the next routine, Maile O’Keefe closed out the rotation with a 9.80. After one event, Utah led the group of in-state schools with a 49.375 and never trailed the rest of the way. Isa’s 9.90 would go on to be the highest beam score of the night, marking her first event title of the season.

Rotating to floor, Paulson bounced back big for the Red Rocks and went on to post the highest score of the rotation with a 9.875. After Lucy Stanhope went out of bounds on her first pass, Utah looked to drop her score as the lineup went on. McCallum recorded a 9.85, while Jaedyn Rucker and Sydney Soloski tallied 9.825′ s. Rounding out the scoring five was Eaker, who posted a 9.80, to push Utah’s total to a 49.175 on floor.

Jillian Hoffman entered the vault lineup late into warmups after Eaker suffered an ankle injury and performed under pressure in the leadoff spot with a solid 9.80. Cammy Hall followed with a stuck Yurchenko 1.5 that earned a 9.875 for the Utes, while Stanhope collected a 9.80 the following routine. Utah added a 9.85 from Alexia Burch, while Rucker and McCallum dropped in stunning vaults, each scoring 9.90, earning a share of the vault title. Utah combined for a 49.325 on vault to push its score to 147.875 and hold a 1.1 point lead over the current second-place team.

Tavion Thomas will return to Utah for 2022 season

It was Utah’s freshmen once again leading off an event – this time bars – as Morgan and Sage Thompson added a 9.80 in her first collegiate routine. Paulson ended her night strong with a 9.85, but the Utes were forced to rely on two hit routines from Isa and O’Keefe as the team saw McCallum miss a skill and record a fall.

Despite the adversity, the two uneven bars All-Americans posted consecutive 9.875s to end the season opener on a high note and claim a share of the event title. Utah posted a 49.225 on bars to hit 197.100 in the first meet of the season.

No. 4 Utah gymnastics will turn its attention to a top-four matchup in the Jon M. Huntsman Center next Friday, Jan. 14, hosting No. 3 Oklahoma for its home opener.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Tavion Thomas will return to Utah for 2022 season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah’s leading rusher in 2021 is coming back for one more run in 2022. Tavion Thomas announced that he is putting the NFL on hold and will return to the Utes next year. Thomas, a fourth-year sophomore, set a school record with 21 rushing touchdowns this past season, to […]
NFL
utahutes.com

No. 4 Utah Gymnasts Win Third-Straight Rio Tinto Best of Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – No. 4 Utah gymnastics cruised to a season-opening win Friday night at the Maverik Center, posting a 197.100 at the Rio Tinto Best of Utah to down No. 19 BYU, No. 25 SUU and Utah State. The Utes posted their highest total in a season opener since the 2019 season for the victory, while Utah State (195.875) finished in second, BYU (195.225) placed third, and Southern Utah (195.000) finished fourth.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Valley City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
West Valley City, UT
State
Utah State
247Sports

Red Rocks Handle Business at Best of Utah, Turn Sights on Oklahoma Next Week

WEST VALLY, UT- The Red Rocks officially kicked off their 2022 campaign Friday night at the Maverick Center for the Best of Utah meet. It wasn’t a perfect outing—the first ones rarely are, but there is a lot to be encouraged with in regards to the depth and talent the Utes have added to their already ridiculous roster.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Stanhope
Person
Amelie Morgan
Person
Grace Mccallum
blocku.com

Red Rocks Reign Supreme In “Best of Utah” Event

The fourth-ranked University of Utah Red Rocks hit West Valley City on Friday night to showcase their prowess against their in-state rivals, Utah State, BYU, and Southern Utah in the third annual Best of Utah meet. A trio of freshmen opened the evening as Amelie Morgan, Grace McCallum, and Kara...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

14 Utah places get national historic designation in 2021. Here are the stories they tell

SALT LAKE CITY — 2021 offered an interesting year for Utah history. That is, the battle between preserving history and fostering historic growth reached a head multiple times throughout the year — perhaps none as fierce as the battle over the Utah Pantages Theater in downtown Salt Lake City. It is slated to be torn down, which is also the fate for many other historic buildings or buildings that could qualify for a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
UTAH STATE
msuspartans.com

Spartan Gymnastics Heads to UC Davis for Season Opener

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State gymnastics makes its 2022 season debut on Sunday, Jan. 9, in a tri-meet at UC Davis with Sacramento State. Action gets underway in Davis, California at 5 p.m. (ET) at University Credit Union Center. The Spartans are competing for the first time since...
EAST LANSING, MI
dailyutahchronicle.com

Utah Gymnastics Looks Poised to Compete for a National Championship

Most casual University of Utah sports fans would likely be excited to hear that the University of Utah Red Rocks gymnastics team is going into the 2022 season ranked fourth in the nation. The sentiment among the team themselves, however, is entirely different. Coming off a 2021 campaign that saw Utah finish third at the NCAA national championships, the Red Rocks believe that their team, which is composed of a handful of award-winning returning gymnasts from last year as well as a freshman class filled with Olympians, is ready to make a run at a national championship.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Utah#College Football#Red Rocks#College Gymnastics#Rio Tinto#Utah Ncaa Gymnastics Meet#Byu
ABC4

Utes blow 14-point second half lead and lose to Washington, 74-68

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The University of Utah men’s basketball team looked like it was cruising to a victory over Washington Thursday night at the Huntsman Center. After Rollie Worster hit a 3-pointer with just over 14 minutes left, the Utes had a 50-36 lead. But they couldn’t hold it. The Huskies outscored […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

Oklahoma gymnastics: No. 3 Sooner women off to impressive start in season opener

The four-time national champion women’s Oklahoma gymnastics team opened the 2022 season with a victory over No. 6-ranked Alabama. Last season’s national runner-up, the Sooners won three of the four events against the Crimson Tide and tied in the floor exercise competition. The overall competition was highlighted by back-to-back perfect scores on vault by Sooners Katherine LaVasseur and Allie Stern. LaVasseur is a sophomore and Stern a senior.
OKLAHOMA STATE
denverpioneers.com

No. 10 DU Gymnastics Hosts San Jose State for Sunday Season Opener

WHERE: Magness Arena (Denver) Denver concluded the 2021 season at the NCAA Regional Final in Athens, Ga., finishing in third place and just .150 out of second and a berth to the NCAA National Championships. Then-senior Lynnzee Brown scored two perfect 10.0s in the meet – one on bars and one on floor – and advanced to NCAA Nationals as an individual all-around qualifier.
DENVER, CO
ABC4

The IUP Panel on the upcoming legislative session

Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4) – The 2022 General Legislative session gets underway a week from Tuesday. State Representatives Suzanne Harrison (D), Sandy and Jordan Teuscher (R), South Jordan weigh in on what we can expect from the session.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Utah ranks atop for best place to raise a family

UTAH (ABC4) – As the pandemic has forced 11% of Americans to move throughout the first year of COVID-19, WalletHub found Utah as the 13th best state to raise a family. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 51 key factors of family-friendliness to determine the rank of each state. In order to determine the best […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy