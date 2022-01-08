Red Rocks start season with victory in Best of Utah gymnastics meet
By Dana Greene
ABC4
2 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The 4th-ranked Utah gymnastics team has dreams of a national championship this season, as the Red Rocks got off to a very solid start.
The Utes posted as season-opening score of 197.100 to win its third Best of Utah meet over to down No. 19 BYU, No. 25 SUU and Utah State. The Utes posted their highest total in a season opener since the 2019 season for the victory, while Utah State (195.875) finished in second, BYU (195.225) placed third, and Southern Utah (195.000) finished fourth.
“One of the things we wanted to do was hit 24 routines, which we were a little short on, but I do think the team handled some adversity,” said head coach Tom Farden. “There were three freshmen in the beam lineup and for them to handle beam as their first event I thought was incredible. Floor, we had an out of bounds and responded after that, and then we had some last minute lineup changes on vault that they handled well. Lastly, we had an uncharacteristic mistake on bars and I thought the final two athletes did a great job to finish out.”
Utah began the night by welcoming three of its freshmen to NCAA gymnastics with their first career routines coming on balance beam. Utah’s three freshmen Olympians, Amelie Morgan, Grace McCallum ann Kara Eaker all recorded 9.875’s to set the tone and get their career underway. Cristal Isa, an All-American on beam, eased her way to a 9.90, and although an uncharacteristic slip from Abby Paulson ensued the next routine, Maile O’Keefe closed out the rotation with a 9.80. After one event, Utah led the group of in-state schools with a 49.375 and never trailed the rest of the way. Isa’s 9.90 would go on to be the highest beam score of the night, marking her first event title of the season.
Rotating to floor, Paulson bounced back big for the Red Rocks and went on to post the highest score of the rotation with a 9.875. After Lucy Stanhope went out of bounds on her first pass, Utah looked to drop her score as the lineup went on. McCallum recorded a 9.85, while Jaedyn Rucker and Sydney Soloski tallied 9.825′ s. Rounding out the scoring five was Eaker, who posted a 9.80, to push Utah’s total to a 49.175 on floor.
Jillian Hoffman entered the vault lineup late into warmups after Eaker suffered an ankle injury and performed under pressure in the leadoff spot with a solid 9.80. Cammy Hall followed with a stuck Yurchenko 1.5 that earned a 9.875 for the Utes, while Stanhope collected a 9.80 the following routine. Utah added a 9.85 from Alexia Burch, while Rucker and McCallum dropped in stunning vaults, each scoring 9.90, earning a share of the vault title. Utah combined for a 49.325 on vault to push its score to 147.875 and hold a 1.1 point lead over the current second-place team.
It was Utah’s freshmen once again leading off an event – this time bars – as Morgan and Sage Thompson added a 9.80 in her first collegiate routine. Paulson ended her night strong with a 9.85, but the Utes were forced to rely on two hit routines from Isa and O’Keefe as the team saw McCallum miss a skill and record a fall.
Despite the adversity, the two uneven bars All-Americans posted consecutive 9.875s to end the season opener on a high note and claim a share of the event title. Utah posted a 49.225 on bars to hit 197.100 in the first meet of the season.
No. 4 Utah gymnastics will turn its attention to a top-four matchup in the Jon M. Huntsman Center next Friday, Jan. 14, hosting No. 3 Oklahoma for its home opener.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With the holidays behind us and temperatures continuing to drop statewide, it’s safe to say that Utahns are experiencing the state’s prime time for winter activities. For those of us that stay off the slopes, embracing Utah’s cold months may look something more like hitting the lake for some ice […]
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah’s leading rusher in 2021 is coming back for one more run in 2022. Tavion Thomas announced that he is putting the NFL on hold and will return to the Utes next year. Thomas, a fourth-year sophomore, set a school record with 21 rushing touchdowns this past season, to […]
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – With the introduction of a new name, seated next to a familiar face, Real Salt Lake entered its next era in the Utah sports landscape. Alongside Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber, the club presented David Blitzer and Ryan Smith, who also is the majority owner of the Utah Jazz, as […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – No. 4 Utah gymnastics cruised to a season-opening win Friday night at the Maverik Center, posting a 197.100 at the Rio Tinto Best of Utah to down No. 19 BYU, No. 25 SUU and Utah State. The Utes posted their highest total in a season opener since the 2019 season for the victory, while Utah State (195.875) finished in second, BYU (195.225) placed third, and Southern Utah (195.000) finished fourth.
WEST VALLEY CITY — Looking to show its improved talent and depth, Tom Farden threw out three freshman — all Olympians — to start off the Best of Utah meet at the Maverik Center Friday night. Farden called it a sort of baptism by fire situation for...
Alabama gymnastics opened the 2022 season on Sunday at Oklahoma, losing 197.4 to 195.875. Oklahoma scored back-to-back perfect 10s in the first rotation, putting Alabama in a deficit from which it wouldn't recover. Here's what we learned:. Alabama unable to shake off slow start. The Crimson Tide showed rust, especially...
WEST VALLY, UT- The Red Rocks officially kicked off their 2022 campaign Friday night at the Maverick Center for the Best of Utah meet. It wasn’t a perfect outing—the first ones rarely are, but there is a lot to be encouraged with in regards to the depth and talent the Utes have added to their already ridiculous roster.
The fourth-ranked University of Utah Red Rocks hit West Valley City on Friday night to showcase their prowess against their in-state rivals, Utah State, BYU, and Southern Utah in the third annual Best of Utah meet. A trio of freshmen opened the evening as Amelie Morgan, Grace McCallum, and Kara...
SALT LAKE CITY — 2021 offered an interesting year for Utah history. That is, the battle between preserving history and fostering historic growth reached a head multiple times throughout the year — perhaps none as fierce as the battle over the Utah Pantages Theater in downtown Salt Lake City. It is slated to be torn down, which is also the fate for many other historic buildings or buildings that could qualify for a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State gymnastics makes its 2022 season debut on Sunday, Jan. 9, in a tri-meet at UC Davis with Sacramento State. Action gets underway in Davis, California at 5 p.m. (ET) at University Credit Union Center. The Spartans are competing for the first time since...
Most casual University of Utah sports fans would likely be excited to hear that the University of Utah Red Rocks gymnastics team is going into the 2022 season ranked fourth in the nation. The sentiment among the team themselves, however, is entirely different. Coming off a 2021 campaign that saw Utah finish third at the NCAA national championships, the Red Rocks believe that their team, which is composed of a handful of award-winning returning gymnasts from last year as well as a freshman class filled with Olympians, is ready to make a run at a national championship.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The University of Utah men’s basketball team looked like it was cruising to a victory over Washington Thursday night at the Huntsman Center. After Rollie Worster hit a 3-pointer with just over 14 minutes left, the Utes had a 50-36 lead. But they couldn’t hold it. The Huskies outscored […]
The four-time national champion women’s Oklahoma gymnastics team opened the 2022 season with a victory over No. 6-ranked Alabama. Last season’s national runner-up, the Sooners won three of the four events against the Crimson Tide and tied in the floor exercise competition. The overall competition was highlighted by back-to-back perfect scores on vault by Sooners Katherine LaVasseur and Allie Stern. LaVasseur is a sophomore and Stern a senior.
WHERE: Magness Arena (Denver) Denver concluded the 2021 season at the NCAA Regional Final in Athens, Ga., finishing in third place and just .150 out of second and a berth to the NCAA National Championships. Then-senior Lynnzee Brown scored two perfect 10.0s in the meet – one on bars and one on floor – and advanced to NCAA Nationals as an individual all-around qualifier.
Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4) – The 2022 General Legislative session gets underway a week from Tuesday. State Representatives Suzanne Harrison (D), Sandy and Jordan Teuscher (R), South Jordan weigh in on what we can expect from the session.
RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Want to enjoy free Raising Cane’s for a year? Utah’s fourth Raising Cane’s location is set to open on Jan. 11 in Riverdale and 20 lucky guests will have a chance to score free meals for a year. A grand opening ceremony will kick off on Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m. […]
Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4) – Local advocates will be working hard to make sure Utah children are represented at the upcoming legislative session. Moe Hickey with Voices for Utah Children joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss the top legislative priorities for this year.
UTAH (ABC4) – As the pandemic has forced 11% of Americans to move throughout the first year of COVID-19, WalletHub found Utah as the 13th best state to raise a family. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 51 key factors of family-friendliness to determine the rank of each state. In order to determine the best […]
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Runnin’ Utes are in a serious funk. Tyrell Roberts knocked down five 3-pointers and Washington State picked up its first win at Utah since 1946, taking a 77-61 win in a Pac-12 battle Saturday. The Cougars earned just their second win at Utah all-time and snapped a 13-game losing […]
Comments / 0