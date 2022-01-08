ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue to host pet wellness clinic

By Cathy Spaulding cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
 2 days ago
Dogs and cats can receive free rabies vaccinations and microchipping later this month.

Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue will host a pet wellness clinic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. No appointment is necessary. All pets must be on a leash or in carriers.

"So many people can't afford the vaccines, or they don't realize how many vaccines their dogs need," said Delsie Lewis, Fur Babies executive director. "We are going to give them a pamphlet to keep track of their dog's or cat's medical history, and show them how many vaccines they should get. They're not fully vaccinated until they get four vaccines for puppies."

Lewis said a local donor is paying for the pets to be vaccinated, and TTCU in Tulsa is supplying the microchips for the pets.

"The more we can microchip them, the more we can get them home safely if they get lost," Lewis said. "This makes healthier pets, and make it easier on their owners."

Fur Babies is planning for about 200 vaccinations.

Fort Gibson Animal Control Officer Chris Brassfield, who volunteers with the clinics, said the vaccinations are set up in stations.

"We would weigh them, then they would go to the first veterinarian and they would get maybe a 5-in-1 and be wormed," Brassfield said, explaining that the 5-in-1 vaccine would includes distemper and parvo.

"The dogs and cats would go to the next station and get a rabies vaccination," he said. "Further on down, another veterinarian would be microchipping."

Brassfield said the animal would receive a rabies tag and the owner will receive a vaccination record.

"It's an amazing thing," he said about the free clinic. "For one, it's a free service. Not everybody's going to be able to go to a veterinarian and spend $40 for an office visit. The other shots, you can walk in there at any given vet and pay $50 to $60. So basically, it's offering a service to the public free of charge to get your animals vaccinated. It's a big deal because it stops rabies in its tracks. And it's good for puppies, too, because they get their first shots. Then, having a record of that for their next shot."

If you go

WHAT: Free pet vaccination and microchipping.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 22.

WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.

Muskogee, OK
