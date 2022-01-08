ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genevieve is art

By Editors' Picks
Fstoppers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI want to do more art this year. I put out a...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

thebuzzmagazines.com

Art in code

I'm 14 years old and I have loved art for as long as I can remember. I’ve combined my art with another passion of mine – ciphers. My art consists of two different ciphers. One is a well-known code, but the main centerpiece is a cipher of my creation. Only when the ciphers are both decrypted can a person gain the ability to read the piece as a whole and understand my work in its entirety.
BELLAIRE, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Art on the Ave.

Art on the Avenue, a three-day fundraiser at Winter Street Studios, raised $230,000 to develop affordable homes and strengthen communities. Each year, Art on the Avenue offers roughly 500 works of art from more than 250 local artists. The event kicked off with the Preview Party, which included light bites from Alice Blue and music from Virtuosi Houston, the young artists chamber orchestra. Guests perused the extensive gallery and sampled craft beers through Brews on the Avenue, a new addition to the event that paired local brewmasters with local artists. Pictured are Jo and James E. Furr.
HOUSTON, TX
columbiacountymag.com

Art Exhibit

Sacred Heart Cultural Center will have an exhibition of the works of Ann Marie Dalis and Tom Swift in the Art Hall January 6 – February 25. An Art Reception is scheduled for 4 – 6 p.m. Thursday, January 6 in the Great Hall, and the exhibit can be seen in the Art Hall 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.
AUGUSTA, GA
Fstoppers

A Look at Portraits Shot at Every Aperture

There is a bit of an obsession with shooting portraits at extremely wide apertures nowadays, and certainly, that is a popular look for a reason. Nonetheless, always shooting at f/1.4 to blow the background to smithereens can become a bit of a crutch and end up making your work a bit one-dimensional. This awesome video will show you portraits shot at everything from f/1.4 to f/16 to show you the strengths and drawbacks of each aperture.
PHOTOGRAPHY
mauimagazine.net

The Art of Glass

Imagine a world without glass. Not only would our homes be pretty darn dark, but we’d have no eyeglasses, mirrors, telescopes, windshields or fiber optics. Technological advancements in surgery, lighting, telephones and the internet would not exist. For these reasons and more, 2022 has been declared the International Year of Glass.
MAKAWAO, HI
stpetecatalyst.com

Your weekend arts forecast: Art and cats and art (and cats)

Just three months ago, the Atelier de Sosi Art Gallery celebrated Mexico’s Day of the Dead with an exceptional exhibit, kicking things off with a reception at which patrons were made up and dressed like the multi-colored skeletons immortalized in Mexican folk art. A good time, as they say, was had by all.
PETS
Mountain Democrat

The Arts: The art of optimism in 2022

If there is one thing we have learned over the past two years, it is that we have no control over massive events that come sweeping into our lives. Yet, we have complete control over how we choose to respond to them. We can respond negatively with fear or optimistically...
ENTERTAINMENT
Fstoppers

Light Painting Ribbon

I started 2022 experimenting with various light painting tools. The background ribbon in this photo was created using a simple rectangular shape tool. I randomly swooshed it around for 4 seconds and this is what I got. f8 @ 4s ISO 100 The light painting tool is illuminated with a flashlight and the model is captured at the end of the exposure using flash (2nd curtain sync)
DESIGN
cranberryeagle.com

The art of the toast

Love should be spontaneous but never the toasts, wedding vows and speeches that celebrate a marriage. Two experts of public speaking say anyone trying to “wing it” through a wedding toast or speech is asking for failure. Allison Peiritsch of Slippery Rock University's Department of Communications, who had...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Edgy Hairstyles for Women Over 70 with Sass

Edgy hairstyles for women over 70 are any short to long haircuts that carry out a bold statement. This trend is all about neat angles, fun colors, and shaved undercuts!. Rule #1: Keep the pieces softer and flirty around the face and have volume in the crown. These serve as a mini facelift, says stylist Lana Carmona of Salina, KS.
HAIR CARE
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Kate releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge has marked her milestone 40th birthday by releasing three portraits showing the sophisticated glamour of the future queen.Kate has been pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses and with her hair flowing.Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss described photographing the duchess as “a moment of pure joy” and said with her “positive energy” she can “bring hope to the whole world”.The duchess will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday and the event is likely to be a private family affair marked...
WORLD
whowhatwear

Hailey Bieber Wore a (Very) Little Black Dress to the Opera

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: The classic LBD will always reign supreme. And while we certainly don't need additional proof to authenticate the above statement, Hailey Bieber's latest look gave us just that—and so much more. On Monday night, Hailey and Justin Bieber attended the...
CELEBRITIES

