MUNCIE, Ind. – Calling all teachers and educators! Is there a topic you are excited to explore to bring new insights and real-life application to your classroom? Have your students ever asked, “Why do I need to know this” or “When will I ever use this”? We have the perfect opportunity for you to lead your own educational project the way you want to. Bring your interests and build collaborations with other educators, gain access to new tools and equipment and get the support you need to help students think like a maker!

MUNCIE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO