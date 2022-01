SMU’s linebacker corps just grew. Former Minnesota LB Jaqwondis Burns announced his intent to transfer to SMU via Instagram on Saturday. Burns entered the transfer portal last Wednesday after two seasons with the Golden Gophers. The 6-2, 220-pound linebackers appeared in three games during the 2021 season. He recorded three tackles and a sack in Minnesota’s Oct. 2 victory over Purdue, the only statistics accumulated during his career, according to 247Sports.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO